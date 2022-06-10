High school softball: Deseret News 2022 2A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of the Year

Kelsey Grant, Duchesne, P/SS, Jr.

Led Duchesne to state title from plate and the circle. Won 24 games with a 2.19 ERA and 237 strikeouts. Batted .459 with 33 RBIs, 60 runs scored, 20 stolen bases.

2A Playoff MVP

Kelsey Grant, Duchesne

2A First Team

Shaylee Burraston, Millard, P/2B, Sr. — .548 BA, 9 2B, 6 HR, 38 RBIs, 13-8 record, 169 Ks.

Madison Adams, Parowan, P/SS, So. — 165 strikeouts, .437 BA, 33 SB.

Kennedi Knudsen, Gunnison Valley, P/2B, Sr. — .511 BA, .624 OBP, 10 2B, 6 HR, 44 RBIs, 32 SB.

Josilynn Farnsworth, Duchesne, CF, Sr. — .476 BA, 32 RBIs, 57 runs, 17 SB.

Blakelee Christiansen, Enterprise, P/3B, So. — Over 100 innings, 1.97 ERA, 130 strikeouts.

Kenzlee Carter, Beaver, SS, Sr. — .315 BA, .417 OBP, 33 SB, 57 putouts.

Trinity Whatcott, San Juan, P/SS, So. — .514 BA, 14 2B, .609 OBP, 183 strikeouts.

Treshor Phelps, Enterprise, LF, Sr. — .462 BA, .531 OBP, 48 hits.

Kadi Dearden, Millard, OF, So. — .478 BA, .560 OBP, 48 runs, 23 SB, 6 2B, 2 3B.

Jaelee Farnsworth, Duchesne, LF/SS, So. — 35 SB, 59 runs, .394 BA, 7 HR.

Katlynn Limb, Beaver, 3B, Sr. — .385 BA, .504 OBP, 23 RBIs, 26 SB.

Maile Ha’o, Gunnison Valley, C, Fr. — .543 BA, 1.1019 SLG, 15 2B, 11 HR, 57 RBIs.

Rylee Reber, Enterprise, SS, Sr. — .468 BA, .512 OBP, great range.

Lexi Morlan, Duchesne, C, Jr. — .472 BA, 49 RBIs, 54 runs, 20 SB, 4 HR.

2A Second Team

Lexee Keisel, Gunnison Valley, 2B/P, Jr.

Hailey Drake, Enterprise, C, Jr.

Bailey Brown, San Juan, SS, Sr.

Hallie Nielsen, Duchesne, OF, Sr.

Abbie Long, Altamont, SS, Sr.

Addi Nelson, Enterprise, 2B, So.

Star Moon, Beaver, 1B, Sr.

Oakley Foy, Altamont, P, Sr.

Jezzie Sammons, Rowland Hall, 1B, Sr.

Rylie Staton, Kanab, P/SS, Sr.

Raven Pickett, Gunnison Valley, 3B, Sr.

Lyndsie Pender, Beaver, UT, So.

Kaydence Crum, Duchesne, 3B/P, So.

Noah Moyle, Enterprise, 3B/P, Sr.

2A Honorable Mention

Hallee Hawkins, Beaver, P, Jr.

Halli Palmer, San Juan, 1B/C, Sr.

Cale Renzello, Parowan, CF, So.

Kamryn Pierce, North Sevier, P/SS, Jr.

Kati Riddle, Kanab, INF, Sr.

Abbee Holman, Panguitch, SS/P, Sr.

Hailey Flynn, Millard, OF/P, So.

Lillie Reid, Millard, 2B, Sr.

Maddie Grob, Enterprise, CF, Sr.

Maicey Hunt, Enterprise, 1B/P, Jr.

Aspen Okerlund, South Sevier, 3B, Sr.

Taylor Leyland, Piute, SS/OF, Sr.

Tanisha Wiersma, Altamont, C, Sr.

Emma Hare, Rowland Hall, P, Fr.

Jacy Crane, North Sevier, P/SS, Jr.