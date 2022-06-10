Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 10, 2022 | 
Arts & Entertainment Sports

‘Hustle’: The freshest Adam Sandler movie yet, according to audiences

Featuring an impressive number of well-known NBA faces, “Hustle” has been a hit in its first days of streaming.

By  Collin Leonard Collin Leonard
   
SHARE ‘Hustle’: The freshest Adam Sandler movie yet, according to audiences
AP22153202007091.jpg

NBA basketball player LeBron James, left, a producer of the Netflix film “Hustle,” poses with cast member/producer Adam Sandler at the premiere of the film, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello, Invision/Associated Press

Adam Sandler is known as one of Hollywood’s biggest basketball fans, often mining the sport for stand-up comedy material. But it wasn’t until his role in the 2019 Safdie brothers’ film “Uncut Gems,” acting alongside Kevin Garnet, that his passion peaked the nation’s attention.

Now he’s back, starring in “Hustle” as Stanley Sugarman, a 76ers international talent scout who takes it upon himself to train Bo Cruz (Utah Jazz player Juancho Hernangómez) for the draft. While this movie is not based on a true story, the portrayal of international NBA politics is made real through a cast of NBA icons.

The movie rocketed ahead of any other Sandler flick on the review website Rotten Tomatoes this week, beating out “Happy Gilmore” and “Reign Over Me,” with an audience score of 91%. The critics have also given it 91%, placing the movie third behind “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” and “Uncut Gems.”

As more see the movie and review, we are likely to see these ratings change.

NBA star power

LeBron James picks up a producer’s credit on this film, likely a big reason 25 other NBA players show up.

Hernangómez, a principal character, played in a professional league in Spain before entering the NBA in 2016. He now plays for the Jazz. Another notable Jazz player Jordan Clarkson makes an appearance.

Anthony Edwards, a rising star on the Minnesota Timberwolves, plays a trash-talking top draft prospect.

Julius “Dr. J” Erving, one of the greatest players of all time, shows up at Harlem’s Rucker Park, where his legend was born. Kenny Smith, Kyle Lowry, Mark Jackson and a slew of other players, coaches and NBA affiliates make appearances as well.

Where to watch

“Hustle” is in theaters now and streaming on Netflix.

Related

Reactions

Next Up In Utah
How a bug-loving toddler survived 2 days in the Montana wilderness
How fact checkers and Sen. Mike Lee differ on ‘2000 Mules’
Should employees be given the option to work remotely as gas prices increase?
Opinion: Do you feel safe when a motorcycle drives between lanes?
Why Americans thrive with ‘teenager’ politics
Inflation hit another 40-year-high in May. Here’s how much more you’re paying for food, gas