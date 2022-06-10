Facebook Twitter
Friday, June 10, 2022 | 
Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will officially join BYU in moving to the Big 12 in 2023

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
   
Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will officially join the Big 12 Conference next season, along with BYU.

Ron Jenkins, Associated Press

There’s finally some conference realignment clarity, particularly regarding the Big 12 Conference.

Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will officially join the Big 12 next season, the American Athletic Conference announced Friday.

The three schools came to an agreement with the AAC to depart the league next season and join the Big 12 beginning July 1, 2023.

That is the same time that BYU will also join the Big 12 Conference.

All four schools were extended invitations to join the Power Five league last September.

The Big 12 sent out a welcome to the four incoming schools on social media following the morning announcement.

When will Texas and Oklahoma leave the Big 12 for the SEC?

That wasn’t the only news from Friday morning, though, in conference realignment moves corresponding to Big 12 expansion.

The Austin American-Statesman’s Brian Davis reported a “more realistic target date” for Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC is 2024. 

That would mean the Longhorns and Sooners would be in the Big 12 for one season with BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF before leaving for the SEC.

Will will the Conference USA lose six teams to the AAC?

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini also reported that the six Conference USA schools who are exiting the league to join the AAC are also expected to formally join their new conference July 1, 2023.

“They had been waiting for the AAC departures,” Vannini wrote.

That group of schools includes Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA.

