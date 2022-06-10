Russia reveals new logo to replace McDonald’s

McDonald’s is officially being replaced in Russia with a new unnamed restaurant, with the logo revealed ahead of the grand reopening on June 12.

According to The Guardian, the date coincides with Russia Day, the country’s independence day. The reopening will take place at Puskin Square, which is also the first location McDonald’s opened in the former Soviet country in 1990.



As time went by, the chain opened more than 800 stores, but after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, McDonald’s announced its decision to leave the country on March 11.

In May, Reuters reported that the restaurant chain was selling its locations to a local licensee, signaling a rebrand of the “Golden Arches.”

The new logo features a red dot and two slanted yellow lines, making an “M” shape — indicating a burger and fries,

per Gizmodo.

This “M” is placed in a green circle that represents “the quality of products and services,” according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, the brand name is still undecided but the McDonald’s app name in Russia has changed to “My Burger,” a temporary name, The Guardian reported.

Per The Moscow Times, there are eight name options being considered, including “Tot Samyi” (“The Same” or “That One”) and “Svobodnaya Kassa,” (“Available Cash Register”).

New McDonalds Logo in Russia pic.twitter.com/OiSmC1t9oH — Levi (@Levi_godman) June 9, 2022

Russia joins the list of 90 other countries that are without a McDonald's due to lack of infrastructure, political instability or poverty. Those countries include Jamaica, Nepal, Afghanistan and Mongolia, according to a World Population Review report.