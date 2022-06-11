What’s next for ‘Star Wars’?

The “Star Wars” Celebration was held May 26-29 in the Anaheim Convention Center. Lots of big stars attended the event, including Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Warwick Davis, John Williams (celebrating his 90th birthday), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Temura Morrison (Boba Fett), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin), Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayden Christiansen (Anakin Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and many others.

Thanks to Disney, “Star Wars” has taken on new life. There is so much new content that will be released in the coming years, with several new projects announced during the celebration. Here is what we know about the titles that have been announced.

Games

‘Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords’

Release date: June 8.

Details: This RPG game was originally released in 2003 for Xbox. But at the “Star Wars” Celebration, a rerelease was announced for Nintendo Switch. According to GamesHub, the game was released June 8, and is now available on Nintendo Switch.

‘Hunters’

Release date: 2022.

Details: The new game is a multiplayer arena-combat game. Those who attended the “Star Wars” Celebration got a special sneak peak. The game takes place around the same time as “The Mandalorian.” The game is said to release in late 2022.

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’

Release date: 2023.

Details: During the “Star Wars” Celebration 2022, the trailer for this game was released. Lucasfilm Games, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have worked together to create this game, which is the sequel to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.” The timeline picks up five years after the events of “Fallen Order.” It follows Cal Kestis through his journey during the time of the Empire.

‘Eclipse’

Release date: TBA.

Details: The game “Eclipse” is a collaborative project between Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream. It will be an action/adventure game that allows the player to choose the fate of several characters. The timeline is set in the Outer Rim during the High Republic.

Books

‘Shadow of the Sith’

Release date: June 28.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” will be released later this month. It will feature Jedi Master Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian.

‘Yoda’

Release date: October.

Details: There are new Marvel “Star Wars” comics coming soon, including a Yoda miniseries, called “Star Wars: Yoda.” In the series, Yoda will reflect on his past, and readers will get to see a younger Yoda.

Several other comic books have also been announced. Here’s a link to everything we learned at the Marvel “Star Wars”: Comics panel.

The High Republic era books

Several new books will be released in Phase II of the High Republic era of “Star Wars” content. To see a complete list, see what was said at “Star Wars”: The High Republic panel.

Films

‘Summer Vacation’

Release date: Aug. 5.

Details: The new Lego special, announced during the “Star Wars” Celebration, will come to Disney+ on Aug. 5. According to Comingsoon.net, it will feature characters from “Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker,” like Poe, Finn, Rey, Rose and Chewbacca.

‘Rogue Squadron’

Release date: 2023.

Details: On Dec. 10, 2020, Lucasfilm announced “Rogue Squadron,” but not much has been heard about it since. It is anticipated that it will be released in December 2023. In 2021, however, according to the Hollywood Reporter, production had to stop because the director, Patty Jenkins, had other projects that needed her attention first, like “Wonder Woman 3.” Currently, the only official release date announced is December 2023.

Untitled ‘Star Wars’ film directed by Taika Watiti

Release date: 2023.

Details: In an interview with GamesRadar, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that a new “Star Wars” film is supposed to release near the end of 2023. The subject of the movie is largely unknown, but Kennedy mentioned that there is “no hesitancy” to explore more of the “Star Wars” universe than just the Skywalker saga.

TV shows

‘Andor’

Release date: Aug. 31.

Details: The official release date and a teaser trailer for “Andor,” a series based around Cassian Andor from the film “Rogue One,” was announced during the “Star Wars” Celebration. And, as Comicbook.com reported, fans all around the globe are excited.

‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2

Release date: Sept. 28.

Details: The second season of “The Bad Batch” will be on Disney+ this fall, according to Collider. The team will go on more adventures and, as revealed in “The Bad Batch” panel at the “Star Wars” Celebration, will be looking for new companions.

‘Tales of the Jedi’

Release date: Fall 2022.

Details: Speaking of Ahsoka, “Tales of the Jedi” will explore the origins of Ahsoka and other Jedi alive during the prequel time period. It won’t be a normal series, however. It will be a collection of animated shorts. The series will come in six parts.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Release date: February 2023.

Details: During the “Star Wars” Celebration, it was announced that the third season (some would argue the fourth season if you include “Book of Boba Fett” as a season of the “Mandalorian”) of “The Mandalorian” will come to Disney+ in February. Creators also showed a preview of the new season, but did not release it to the public.

‘Visions’ Volume 2

Release date: Spring 2023.

Details: The “Visions” show is a beautiful mix of Japanese animation and “Star Wars.” Nothing like it has been done in the “Star Wars” universe before. Volume 2 will be released in 2023, and other stories not connected to any of the episodes will continue in a comic book series.

‘Young Jedi Adventures’

Release date: Spring 2023.

Details: One show that does promise to be family-friendly and good for younger viewers is “Young Jedi Adventures.” It will be an animated series based on younglings going through Jedi training during the High Republic era.

‘Ahsoka’

Release date: 2023.

Details: The “Ahsoka” series does not yet have a release date, but it is anticipated that it will release in 2023, as it is now in production, as Deseret News previously reported. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show will be based around Ahsoka’s hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn. Rotten Tomatoes also reported that the timeline will be around five years after the events of “The Return of the Jedi.”

‘Skeleton Crew’

Release date: 2023.

Details: One of the shows we do have a tentative release date for is “Skeleton Crew.” It will show up sometime in 2023 on Disney+. At the “Star Wars” Celebration, more details were revealed — Jude Law will be coming to the “Star Wars” universe. The show will feature four children who are lost in space and trying to find their way home. However, Jon Watts, who will be directing the movie with Chris Ford, made sure to mention that even though the show “stars four kids ... it is not a kids show.”

‘The Acolyte’

Release date: TBA.

“The Acolyte” was announced back in 2020, but there is still no release date. Recently, Kathleen Kennedy did an interview with Vanity Fair and talked more about the show and what it will entail. She discussed the High Republic time period and how the renaissance-type environment will affect the characters in the show. She also discussed why she has previously described the show as a mystery.

‘Lando’

Release date: TBA.

Details: Currently, we do not have a release date (or any other information) for the “Lando” Disney+ series. But according to a tweet by “Star Wars,” the show is in early stages of production.

‘A Droid Story’

Release date: TBA.

Details: This film was announced in 2020. Since then, there hasn’t been much announced. It will be an animated film that introduces us to a “new hero” and will feature C-3PO and R2-D2 as guides.

‘Rangers of the New Republic’

Release date: TBA.

Details: Not much has been released about “Rangers of the New Republic.” All we know at this point is that the timeline is within the timeline of “The Mandalorian,” and that the characters in the show will intersect with other “Star Wars” projects.

If you want to hear the news first next year, you may want to attend 2023’s “Star Wars” Celebration. It will be held April 7-10 in London, England.

All other “Star Wars” news can be found at StarWars.com.