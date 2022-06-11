This ‘Stranger Things’ star could land major role in Netflix movie ‘The Selection’

“Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink is being considered by Netflix to play the main character, America Singer, in an adaptation of the popular young adult novel “The Selection,” according to an insider source.

Driving the news: “The information came from Deuxmoi, one of Hollywood’s most famous insiders,” reports Wallpaper Access.



According to him, shooting for the film will start next year and casting is already underway, per Wallpaper Access.

“The Selection” is the first book of an extremely popular five-book dystopian romance series, with over 11 million copies sold, Variety reported.

What they’re saying: While there hasn’t been any official comment from Netflix or Sink on the matter, many fans are expressing their support.

On a fan casting site called MyCast, user RebeccaMethod believes Sink’s previous role as Max in “Stranger Things” would make her a great fit for the part, saying, “In stranger things she played a very similar role to America. Max is fiery, proud, and thinks for herself, just like America.”

On a discussion thread about the possible role, Reddit user TheDewyZebra strongly wishes for Sink to play Singer, saying, “I will never want anything to be true more than I want this to be true.”

Details: Apart from “Stranger Things,” Sink is known for her roles in “The Glass Castle” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well: The Short Film,” per PopSugar.

