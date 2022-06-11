Former Utah defensive lineman John Penisini retires after 2 NFL seasons with Detroit Lions

After two seasons in the NFL, John Penisini is retiring from football.

The former Utah and West Jordan High defensive lineman made the announcement Saturday morning on Instagram.

“I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me,” Penisini wrote.

“For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys. Go Lions #OnePride.”

The 25-year-old Penisini, who grew up in the Salt Lake Valley, was a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.

During his rookie NFL season, Penisini — who also played at Snow College before starring on the Utes’ defensive line — started 12 games for the Lions.

He finished his pro career playing in 32 games and had 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one pass deflection and a fumble recovery.

Following his rookie NFL season, Penisini underwent surgery to have large masses removed from both of his shoulders, according to The Detroit News.

“Penisini had what looked like softballs in his shoulder that he had repaired after the season, after the fact,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said, per the Detroit News. ”It just looked like a bunch of calcium deposits that had been in there. You wonder why when you watch the film last year why he’s not using his arm. It’s because he had issues.”

