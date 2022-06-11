Facebook Twitter
The Utah Jazz-centric history Stephen Curry made in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) follows through on a shot against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer, Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was absolutely tremendous in the Warriors’ Game 4 NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics on Friday, scoring 43 points.

That mark ended up earning Curry a little history connected to the Utah Jazz.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Curry’s 43 points versus the rest of the Golden State starters’ 39 made him the oldest player to outscore the other starters on his team in a Finals game since Michael Jordan did it with the Chicago Bulls in the historic Game 6 of the 1998 Finals against the Jazz.

In that game, which was Jordan’s last ever with the Bulls, Jordan — at age 35 — scored 45 and the rest of the Chicago starters 31.

To be clear, since then there have been instances of players outscoring the rest of their starter teammates (including 47 from Curry himself in 2019 when the rest of the Warriors starters only scored 36), but none were as old as the 34-year-old Curry is now.

