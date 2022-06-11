The Utah Jazz-centric history Stephen Curry made in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was absolutely tremendous in the Warriors’ Game 4 NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics on Friday, scoring 43 points.

That mark ended up earning Curry a little history connected to the Utah Jazz.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Curry’s 43 points versus the rest of the Golden State starters’ 39 made him the oldest player to outscore the other starters on his team in a Finals game since Michael Jordan did it with the Chicago Bulls in the historic Game 6 of the 1998 Finals against the Jazz.

Stephen Curry outscored the rest of the Warriors' starters 43-39. He is the oldest player to do that in a Finals game since Michael Jordan in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals vs the Jazz. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) June 11, 2022

In that game, which was Jordan’s last ever with the Bulls, Jordan — at age 35 — scored 45 and the rest of the Chicago starters 31.

To be clear, since then there have been instances of players outscoring the rest of their starter teammates (including 47 from Curry himself in 2019 when the rest of the Warriors starters only scored 36), but none were as old as the 34-year-old Curry is now.