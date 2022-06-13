Jan. 6 hearing gets underway in Washington with witness changes

Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien was expected to testify before the Jan. 6 committee Monday, but he canceled last minute because of a family emergency.

Stepien’s wife reportedly went into labor, according to the committee, but an attorney representing his is expected to read a statement on behalf, and the committee will show video of its interview with Stepien.

Monday’s hearing from the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, now underway, is expected to focus on Trump’s false claims that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election fraudulently.

In last week’s hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said viewers Monday would hear “the President had every right to litigate his campaign claims, but he ultimately lost more than 60 cases in state and federal courts.”

“As you will see in great detail in our hearings, President Trump ignored the rulings of our nation’s courts,” Cheney said. “He ignored his own campaign leadership, his White House staff, many Republican state officials. He ignored the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security. President Trump invested millions of dollars of campaign funds purposely spreading false information, running ads he knew were false, and convincing millions of Americans that the election was corrupt and that he was the true President. As you will see, this misinformation campaign provoked the violence on January 6th.”

Stepien replaced Brad Parscale as former President Donald Trump’s campaign manager in 2020 after working as Trump’s director of political affairs and for campaigns for Republicans including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, and former President George W. Bush.

Former Fox political editor Chris Stirewalt, who accurately called Arizona for Biden for Fox News, is expected to testify Monday, along with election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg, former U.S. attorney for the northern district of Georgia BJay Pak, and Al Schmidt, a former Philadelphia city commissioner.