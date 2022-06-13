Jennifer Hudson is one of just 17 people to accomplish this rare feat

Jennifer Hudson has joined a rare club.

At the 2022 Tony Awards Sunday night, which celebrated the best of Broadway for the 2021-22 season, the actress and singer won her first Tony for “A Strange Loop,” which won the award for best musical, NPR reported. Hudson was a producer for the Pulitzer Prize-winning production, a “theater meta-journey” that tells the story of a Black gay man writing a show about a Black gay man, according to The Associated Press.

Hudson’s Tony follows other big successes, including a Daytime Emmy she won last year for the animated short “Baba Yaga”; Grammy awards for her album “Jennifer Hudson” and the musical theater album “The Color Purple”; and her 2007 Oscar for the film “Dreamgirls.”

This means Hudson, who came in sixth on Season 3 of “American Idol,” is now one of just 17 people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, Billboard reported.

Who has achieved EGOT status?

According to The Wrap, Hudson joins the following people in the EGOT club:



Richard Rodgers.

Helen Hayes.

Rita Moreno.

John Gielgud.

Audrey Hepburn.

Marvin Hamlisch.

Jonathan Tunick.

Mel Brooks.

Mike Nichols.

Whoopi Goldberg.

Scott Rudin.

Robert Lopez.

John Legend.

Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Tim Rice.

Alan Menken.

At 40 years old, Hudson is the third-youngest person to achieve this feat, following “Frozen” composer Lopez and Legend, who were both 39 when they earned EGOT status, Billboard reported.

What were the big winners at the 2022 Tony Awards?

According to NPR, major winners for the 2022 Tony Awards include:



Best play: “The Lehman Trilogy.”

“The Lehman Trilogy.” Best musical: “A Strange Loop.”

“A Strange Loop.” Best revival of a play: “Take Me Out.”

“Take Me Out.” Best revival of a musical: “Company.”

“Company.” Best original score: “SIX: The Musical.”

“SIX: The Musical.” Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play : Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy.”

: Simon Russell Beale, “The Lehman Trilogy.” Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play : Dierdre O’Connell, “Dana H.”

: Dierdre O’Connell, “Dana H.” Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical: Myles Frost, “MJ.”

Myles Frost, “MJ.” Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical: Joaquina Kalukango, “Paradise Square.”

Visit NPR for the full list.