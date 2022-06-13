Russia has rebranded its McDonald’s — and eliminated Big Macs

McDonald’s, a global fast-food giant, announced on May 11 that it’s leaving Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine. More than 800 of these restaurants went on the market until Siberian businessman and former licensee of the chain Alexander Govor came along, offering to operate a new fast-food brand.

On Sunday, the doors of yellow arches reopened — but under a new name and a new owner.



The rebrand

Here’s what we know.

The McDonald’s logo had to be taken down. What took its place were two slanted yellow lines and a red dot, forming an “M” shape, within a green circle. As the Deseret News previously reported, this new trademark is meant to indicate a burger and fries within a green color that signifies “the quality of products and services.”

As for the time, the double-arches restaurants will now be called “Vkusno-i tochka,” which translates as “Tasty and that’s it” or “Tasty, period,” according to Al Jazeera.

Staff members wait for visitors at a newly opened fast-food restaurant in a former McDonald’s outlet on Bolshaya Bronnaya St. in Moscow on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Dmitry Serebryakov, Associated Press

This restaurant also flaunted a slogan: “The name changes, love stays,” per Reuters.

But the name isn’t the only thing that’s different. The menu isn’t the same either — don’t expect to buy a Big Mac or McFlurries.

Additionally, the McDonald’s interior will stay the same while any trace of the old brand’s name will be removed.

A beacon of hope

The relaunch date coincides with Russia Day, when the Russian Federation came into existence and McDonald’s opened its flagship store in Moscow’s Pushkin Square more than three decades ago.

The new world order was marked by the opening back then. The same can be said for this relaunch as huge crowds gathered to get a taste of the “new” McDonald's.

People line up to visit a newly opened fast-food restaurant in a former McDonald’s outlet on Bolshaya Bronnaya St. in Moscow on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Dmitry Serebryakov, Associated Press

“This is a historic place — the flagship of McDonald’s,” Govor said, per The Associated Press. “I’m sure it will be the flagship for us.”

BBC reporter Steve Rosenberg took to Twitter to talk about “Russian history in two badges.”

He said he received a red badge the first day McDonald’s opened in 1990.

“The other badge I got today when the Russian replacement for McDonald’s opened. McDonald’s quit Russia in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” he wrote.

Russian history in two badges. I got the red badge in 1990 the day the first Moscow McDonald’s opened ( I queued 3 hrs to get in). The other badge I got today when the Russian replacement for McDonald’s opened. McDonald’s quit Russia in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/bAUsae9cpr — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) June 12, 2022

What’s next?

Tasty and that’s it owner Govor said that 7 billion rubles, or $121 million, will be invested into the business in 2022, per The Guardian.

For now, only 15 of the former McDonald's restaurants will reopen — most of them located around Moscow.

Another 200 will open by the end of this month while the entire 850 stores will be operating by the end of the summer, per Reuters.