Country star Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

“Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” singer Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he’s fighting stomach cancer.

Driving the news: Keith shared the news on Twitter and Instagram, revealing that he’s been undergoing treatment since December, and that he needs “time to breathe, recover and relax,” per CNN.

What they’re saying: Keith remains hopeful despite some of the struggles he’s gone through, writing in his post, “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good.“



Keith told his fans that he’s not going anywhere, saying, “... I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait,” NPR reported.

Elaine Schock, Keith’s publicist, said “he will not be performing at scheduled gigs ‘for now,’” per Deadline.

Details: Keith was on tour for his new album, “Peso in My Pocket,” and was scheduled to perform on June 17 and 18.

