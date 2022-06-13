Facebook Twitter
Monday, June 13, 2022 | 
Music Entertainment

Country star Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

The singer says he was diagnosed last fall

By  Lindsey Harper
   
Toby Keith performs “Angry American” in LaVell Edwards Stadium during the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2002.

Country music superstar Toby Keith performs his 9/11-inspired song “Angry American” in LaVell Edwards Stadium during the Stadium of Fire in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2002. Keith announced on Sunday that he’s fighting stomach cancer.

Deseret News archives

“Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” singer Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he’s fighting stomach cancer.

Driving the news: Keith shared the news on Twitter and Instagram, revealing that he’s been undergoing treatment since December, and that he needs “time to breathe, recover and relax,” per CNN.

What they’re saying: Keith remains hopeful despite some of the struggles he’s gone through, writing in his post, “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good.“

  • Keith told his fans that he’s not going anywhere, saying, “... I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait,” NPR reported.
  • Elaine Schock, Keith’s publicist, said “he will not be performing at scheduled gigs ‘for now,’” per Deadline.

Details: Keith was on tour for his new album, “Peso in My Pocket,” and was scheduled to perform on June 17 and 18.

  • According to People, “no official announcements have been made regarding possible amendments to his tour scheduling.”
  • Keith, an Oklahoma native, founded the Toby Keith Foundation in 2006 and has been working to help children with cancer ever since, NPR reports.
  • “President Donald Trump awarded Keith the National Medal of Arts last year, which the National Endowment for the Arts describes as ‘the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the United States government,’” CNN reported.

