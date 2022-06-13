Utah football gets commitment from JUCO wide receiver Ti’Quan Gilmore

The Utah football team is getting some help at the wide receiver position from the junior college ranks.

Ti’Quan Gilmore, who most recently played for College of the Canyons, announced his commitment to the Utes program on social media Monday.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver is a part of the 2022 recruiting class.

He is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 7 wide receiver among JUCO talents by 247 Sports.

Gilmore mostly held scholarship offers from FCS-level schools, according to 247 Sports, though the Big 12’s Texas Tech and a handful of other FBS schools, like New Mexico, had also offered him.

He originally started his college career at Eastern Washington in 2018, where he grayshirted, according to UteZone’s Steve Bartle, before transferring to College of the Canyons the next year.

As a sophomore during the 2021 season, Gilmore had 31 receptions for 658 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns.

He also contributed in the return game, averaging 27.1 yards on nine kickoff returns and 17.5 yards on two punt returns.

Gilmore joins a Utah wide receiving unit led by a pair of tall wideouts — Devaughn Vele and Solomon Enis — but that is looking to replace the production of last year’s leading receiver, Britain Covey.