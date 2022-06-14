What is the ‘debunked’ ‘2,000 Mules’ about?

The film “2,000 Mules” has been referenced many times during the Jan. 6 public hearings this month.

“The election was not stolen by fraud, and I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the ‘2000 Mules’ movie,” former Attorney General Bill Barr mockingly said in his deposition, per Business Insider.

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney referenced “2,000 Mules” as “Dinesh D’Souza’s debunked” film.

Sen. Mike Lee, U-Utah, said the documentary raised “significant” questions about what happened in the 2020 elections, as the Deseret News previously reported.

So, what is ‘2,000’ Mules about?

According to The Associated Press, this film depicts “a flawed analysis of cellphone location data and ballot drop box surveillance footage to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election nearly 18 months after it ended.”

Conservative filmmaker D’Souza partnered with True the Vote, a conservative vote-monitoring organization for it. The “mules” in the title refer to people paid to illegally collect ballots and deliver them to ballot boxes ahead of the 2020 election.

Rated 6.5 on IMDb, Barr said the evidence in the film didn’t hold up.

“If you take 2 million cellphones and figure out where they are physically in a big city like Atlanta or wherever, just by definition, you’re going to find any hundreds of them have passed by and spend time in the vicinity of these boxes,” he said, per NPR.

“The premise that if you go by a box, five boxes or whatever it was, you know that that’s a mule is just indefensible.”

Reuters and The Associated Press fact-checked the movie only to conclude that it does not provide concrete evidence of widespread illegal ballot harvesting.

But this hasn’t stopped former President Donald Trump from embracing it. During a rally in Pennsylvania in late May, he took the opportunity to promote the film.

“It’s called ‘2000 Mules,’” Trump said, “and basically (Joe) Biden didn’t get the votes, but he did get the ballots, OK, in a sense. But it’s an incredible, it’s an incredible documentary. … This exposes the fraud like nothing else.”

The movie is available to stream for $19.99.

