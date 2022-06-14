Facebook Twitter
Utah football gets commitment from California athlete Dijon Stanley

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
   
The Utah Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

For the second straight day, the Utah football program received a commitment from an offensive player.

Running back Dijon Stanley, a California product in the 2023 recruiting class, committed to the Utes on Tuesday, one day after Utah got a commitment from JUCO wide receiver Ti’Quan Gilmore.

Stanley is rated a three-star prospect and holds scholarship offers from several FBS programs, among them BYU, Michigan, Washington, Washington State and Colorado, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound back who is listed as an athlete by 247 Sports went on an official visit to Utah over the weekend before committing to the Utes.

Stanley, who preps at Granada Hills High, is also a sprinter and ran a 46.94 400-meter during the spring, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He is the third commit in the Utes’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Mississippi quarterback Mack Howard and Tooele athlete Mateaki Helu.

