Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | 
Utah Football College Football Sports

Utah football gets commitment from JUCO safety Jadon Pearson, second junior college transfer in two days

By  Trent Wood Trent Wood
   
Junior college safety Jadon Pearson announced his commitment to Utah football.

Junior college safety Jadon Pearson announced his commitment to Utah’s football program Tuesday night. Pearson is the second JUCO transfer to join the Utes in as many days.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

For the second time in as many days, Utah football has landed a junior college transfer.

Reedley College safety Jadon Pearson announced his commitment to the Utes on social media Tuesday night, a day after College of the Canyons wide receiver Ti’Quan Gilmore did.

A two-star recruit coming out of Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona, Pearson signed with Air Force as a member of the Falcons’ 2019 class.

Pearson appeared in two games for Air Force during the abbreviated 2020 season before transferring to Reedley College, in Reedley, California.

In 2021-22, while at Reedley, the 6-foot-3, 200 pound safety appeared in 11 games, recording 74 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

Rated a three-star JUCO prospect by 247 Sports — the 56th-best safety in the country — Pearson chose Utah out of a final list of teams that included Florida State, Missouri, Oregon State and Washington State.

Due to NCAA rules regarding the 2020 season, Pearson has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

He will be eligible to play during the upcoming 2022-23 college football season. Utah kicks off the season on Sept. 3 in Gainesville, Florida, when it takes on the Florida Gators.

