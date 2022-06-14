BYU football gets commitment from Washington athlete Leo Pulalasi

BYU football’s 2023 recruiting class just got a little bit bigger.

On Tuesday night, Leo Pulalasi announced his commitment to the Cougars over social media, becoming the fifth commit to BYU.

An athlete/running back prospect — rated a three-state recruit by 247 Sports and unrated by Rivals — the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Pulalasi chose the Cougars over offers from a mixture of FBS and FCS schools, including Army, Colorado State, Nevada, Montana, Montana State, Portland State and Weber State.

A native of Lakewood, Washington — he attends Lakes High School — Pulalasi is currently rated the 17th-best overall prospect in Washington and 93rd-best athlete prospect in the country, per 247 Sports.

According to 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman, Pulalasi is capable of playing on either side of the ball in college, but “excels” on offense.

At a Bay Area camp in in May, Pulalasi was a standout, with Huffman writing, “... We see him playing offense, either as a running back, or a slot or Y (receiver). He excels there. Pulalasi was easily the top running back in Oakland and the best part of his game, his power, he wasn’t even able to show off.

“What he did show was acceleration to get past the linebackers, the ability to come back to the ball and use his body to box out the defender and then show his soft hands on just about everything thrown his way.

“We don’t think he came close to having any in-completed passes thrown to him, having caught just about pass in the one on ones.”

Pulalasi is a multi-sport athlete, competing in track and field in addition to football.

During the 2022 outdoor season, Pulalasi ran the 100-meter dash and 4x4 relay, in addition to competing in shot put, high jump, long jump and triple jump.

He joins Ryder Burton, Pokaiaua Haunga, Stanley Raass and Emmanuel Waller as current BYU commits.