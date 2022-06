High school baseball: Deseret News 2022 6A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

6A Player of the Year

Sam Beck, Riverton, SS, Sr.

Led Riverton to the 6A state championship with a .398 batting average to go along with his .469 on-base percentage, nine doubles, six home runs, 35 runs and 37 RBIs.

6A Playoff MVP

Kaden Miller, Riverton, OF/1B, Sr.

6A First Team

Bridger Clontz, Fremont, LHP/1B, Sr. — 8-0 record, 1.50 ERA, 90 strikeouts, .438 BA, 9 2B, 27 RBIs.

Fisher Ingersoll, American Fork, SS, Sr. — .371 BA, .457 OBP, 5 2B, 10 HR, 40 RBIs, 36 runs, 12 SB.

Jon Hatch, Bingham, 3B, Sr. — .450 BA, 36 RBIs, 9 2B, 7 HR, .520 OBP, .803 SLG.

Ryder Robinson, American Fork, 2B, Jr. — .448 BA, .526 OBP, 8 2B, 6 HR, 24 RBIs, 50 runs.

Crew McChesney, Lone Peak, OF, Jr. — .410 BA, 7 2B, 4 HR, 25 RBIs, 34 runs, 10 SB.

Maxton Peck, Bingham, 1B/C, Sr. — .440 BA, 20 RBIs, 8 2B, 3 HR, .540 OBP, .666 SLG.

Justin Morgan, Taylorsville, P/OF, Sr. — 8-2 record, 1.11 ERA, .434 BA, 6 2B, 8 3B, 27 RBIs.

Kaden Davis, Pleasant Grove, IF/OF, Sr. — . 475 BA, 6 HR, 10 2B, 34 RBIs.

Gavin Douglas, Fremont, RF/LHP, Sr. — 6-1 record, 1.83 ERA, 49 strikeouts, .431 BA, 11 2B, 26. RBIs

Colby Carter, Skyridge, INF/P, Sr. — .447 BA, 10 2B, 24 RBIs, 5-1 record, 2.08 ERA, 1.2 WHIP.

Easton Jones, American Fork, 3B, Sr. — .411 BA, .527 OBP, 37 hits, 7 HR, 25 RBIs.

Kaden Carpenter, American Fork, P/OF, Sr. — 7-2 record, 1.67 ERA, .413 BA, 10 2B, 28 RBIs.

Brayden Marx, Pleasant Grove, P, Jr. — 5-2 record, 62 strikeouts.

Mack Bright, Riverton, OF/1B, Sr. — .398 BA, .470 OBP, 21 RBIs, 18 SB.

6A Second Team

Jake Lindsay, Weber, 3B/ P, Sr.

Tyler Ball, Skyridge, RHP, Jr.

Kaden Miller, Riverton, OF/1B, Sr.

Kaden Hodson, Lone Peak, INF, Jr.

Maddax Peck, Bingham, P, Jr.

Tate Lewis, Pleasant Grove, C/1B, Sr.

Calvin Morrow, Fremont, LF/P, Jr.

Park Romney, Farmington, OF, Sr.

Josh Rojas, American Fork, C, Jr.

Parker Goff, Riverton, C/3B, Sr.

Josh Heaton, Lone Peak, P, Jr.

Braden Nelson, Riverton, P, Sr.

Devan Harmer, Clearfield, OF, Sr.

Ryker Schow, Pleasant Grove, 2B/SS, Jr.

6A Honorable Mention

Boston Holyoak, Layton, C, Sr.

Aidan McMullin, Cyprus, SS, Jr.

Nick Holland, Skyridge, OF/LHP, Sr.

Cooper Hansen, Riverton, P/OF, So.

Tua Wolfgramm, Pleasant Grove, OF/C, So.

Dax Newman, American Fork, P/OF, Sr.

Jancen Beckstead, Taylorsville, P/SS, Sr.

Luke Johnson, Taylorsville, 1B, Sr.

Mason Cook, Farmington, C, Sr.

Jantzen Anderson, Corner Canyon, SS/2B, Sr.

Mason Alcaraz, West Jordan, C/3B, Sr.

Dane Tenney, Lone Peak, C, Sr.

Kade Gambill, Lone Peak, OF, Sr.

Cannon Koford, Fremont, CF, Sr.

Tucker Wall, Farmington, SS, Sr.

Harper DeVroom, West, C, Jr.

Gage Trane, Pleasant Grove, P, Sr.

Gage Olsen, Copper Hills, P/IF, Jr.

Rylan Marti, Bingham, P, Sr.

Jaxon Larkin, Fremont, 2B, Sr.