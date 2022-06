High school baseball: Deseret News 2022 5A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

5A Player of the Year

Maddux Madsen, Lehi, C/P, Sr.

Led Lehi to the 5A state title with an 8-2 record with 74 strikeouts from the mound, and then at the plate he batted .455 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 42 RBIs.

5A Playoff MVP

Jake Olsen, Lehi, SS/P, Jr.

5A First Team

Truman Duryea, Bountiful, LHP/OF, Sr. — 10-1 record, 1.64 ERA, 86 strikeouts, .462 BA.

Easton Romero, Spanish Fork, C, Sr. — .450 BA, .561 OBP, 6 2B, 3 HR, 25 RBIs.

Mic Paul, Olympus, CF, Sr. — .479 BA, .611 OBP, 12 2B, 8 3B, 8 HR, 36 RBI, 57 runs.

Cade Nalder, Jordan, C/OF, Jr. — .522 BA, 45 RBIs, 11 2B, 6 HR, .866 SLG, .575 OBP.

Ashton Johnson, Olympus, P/OF, Sr. — .482 BA, 18 2B, 38 RBIs, 9-3 record, 1.40 ERA, 118 strikeouts.

Dakoda West, Timpanogos, P/3B, Sr. — .488 BA, 8 2B, 5 3B, 36 RBIs, 4-1 record, 69 strikeouts.

Sawyer Slade, Orem, C, Jr. — .467 BA, 9 2B, 9 HR, 47 RBIs.

Jackson Bolender, Wasatch, P/1B, Sr. — .523 BA, 1.62 ERA, 51 strikeouts.

Aidan Boice, Skyline, P/1B, Sr. — .487 BA, 14 2B, 4 HR, 32 RBIs, 3-1 record, 96 strikeouts.

Hunter Gatti, Jordan, LF, Jr. — .516 BA, 8 2B, 17 BB, 33 RBIs, .589 OBP, .645 SLG.

Taylor Ayala, Woods Cross, SS, Sr. — .420 BA, 44 runs, 23 SB, 13 2B, only made 1 error.

Junior Lauaki, Springville, 3B/P, So. — .471 BA, 6 HR, 29 RBIs, 2.80 ERA, 66 strikeouts.

Easton Barrett, Springville, P/OF, So. — 1.20 ERA, 58 IP, 110 strikeouts.

Jackson Brousseau, Lehi, P/1B, Jr. — 6-0 record, 43.2 IP, 35 strikeouts, .385 BA, 9 2B, 33 RBIs.

5A Second Team

Cameron Nielsen, Cottonwood, SS/P, Jr.

Kindrick Tipping, Murray, P, Sr.

Jace Carroll, Stansbury, P, Sr.

Colton Kershaw, Jordan, 1B, Jr.

Braxton Lyon, Park City, 1B/IF, Jr.

Jake Olsen, Lehi, SS/P, Jr.

Brody Duvall, Spanish Fork, 2B, Sr.

Cam Ford, Payson, SS, Jr.

Billy Bird, Timpanogos, 1B/P, Jr.

Will Dart, Spanish Fork, SS/P, So.

Luke Jacobs, Viewmont, SS/CF/P, Jr.

Blake Stanger, Woods Cross, 1B/LHP, Sr.

Payton Swapp, Wasatch, OF, Sr.

Cohen Strickland, Orem, IF/P, Jr.

5A Honorable Mention

Luke Kimmel, Orem, P/OF, Jr.

Sam Lowe, Brighton, IF, Sr.

Jace Olsen, Northridge, 3B, Sr.

Dax DeWitt, Maple Mountain, C, Sr.

Matt Merkley, Jordan, P, Sr.

Kade Cloward, Spanish Fork, P/DH, Sr.

Charlie Cushing, Salem Hills, 3B, Jr.

Boston Bingham, Lehi, C/DH, Jr.

Zaylun Fenn, Salem Hills, P/SS, Sr.

Luke Affleck, Olympus, SS, Jr.

Jaxon Christensen, Lehi, OF, Sr.

Ryan Griffin, Box Elder, P/OF, So.

Spencer Vance, Salem Hills, OF, Sr.

Jacob Faust, Olympus, 3B, Jr.

Jed Hadley, Northridge, C, Sr.

Stockton Mathis, Jordan, CF, Jr.

Sam Richards, Salem Hills, OF/DH, Sr.

Zach Evans, Lehi, P/OF, Sr.

Cole McSwain, Bountiful, RHP, Sr.

Ethan Johnson, Cedar Valley, C, So.