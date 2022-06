High school baseball: Deseret News 2022 4A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Baseball

Luke Anderson, Snow Canyon, DH/1B, Sr.

Led Snow Canyon to a runner-up finish with a dominant season at the plate. Finished with a .563 BA, .676 OBP, 17 2B, 4 3B, 6 HR, 15 SB, 47 RBIs and 51 runs.

4A Player of the Year

Trey Evans, Crimson Cliffs, OF, So.

Led Crimson Cliffs to state championship with a .476 BA, 7 HR, 16 2B and 38 RBIs.

4A Playoff MVP

Beau Sampson, Crimson Cliffs, Jr.

4A First Team

Zack Geertsen, Green Canyon, 3B/1B, Sr. — .480 BA, .551 OBP, 15 2B, 4 HR, 31 RBI, 30 runs.

Payton Gubler, Desert Hills, RHP, Sr. — 99 strikeouts in 48 1/3 IP with 20 BB, 2.16 ERA.

Cole DeCastro, Desert Hills, SS/2B, Jr. — .478 BA, .575 OBP, 23 runs, clutch leadoff hitter.

Brock Roundy, Pine View, P/OF, Sr. — 7-2 record, 1.80 ERA, 80 strikeouts.

Beau Sampson, Crimson Cliffs, P, Jr. — 7-0 record, 1.84 ERA, 60 strikeouts in 491⁄ 3 IP.

Hunter Harrow, Bear River, P/OF, Sr. — .394 BA, 7 2B, 26 RBIs, 9-0 record, 542⁄ 3 IP, 1.02 ERA.

Logan Mendenhall, Snow Canyon, OF, Sr. — .436 BA, 8 2B, 3 HR, 23 RBIs, 43 runs.

Marshall Hansen, Ridgeline, P/1B/OF, Sr. — 7-2 record, 2.04 ERA, 42 strikeouts, .341 BA.

Garrison Marble, Bear River, C, Sr. — .462 BA, 42 hits, 10 2B, 3 3B, 38 RBIs, 17 SB.

Luke Iverson, Pine View, C, Sr. — Strong catcher, .333 BA, 4 HR, 19 RBIs.

Jake Johnson, Snow Canyon, 3B/P, Sr. — .417 BA, 9 2B, 2 3B, 28 RBIs, 5 wins on mound.

GJ Erickson, Dixie, 3B/P, Sr. — .439 BA, 2 HR, 28 RBIs.

Trey Purser, Ridgeline, 3B, So. — .451 BA, 4 HR, 36 RBIs, .732 SLG.

Petey Soto, Crimson Cliffs, SS/P, Jr. — .300 BA, 37 runs, 29 BB.

4A Second Team

Brex Starley, Crimson Cliffs, C/1B/P, Jr.

Brandon Roundy, Pine View, P/SS, Sr.

Malcolm Bartholomew, Dixie, P, Sr.

Cayson Bell, Dixie, P, Sr.

Hunter Smoot, Bear River, SS, Sr.

Isaac Lyon, Snow Canyon, SS/P, Sr.

Sam Lindsey, Snow Canyon, OF, Jr.

Kyler Terry, Desert Hills, 3B, Jr.

Ashton Harrow, Bear River, P/INF, Sr

Boston Vest, Dixie, SS, So.

Nathan Rowley, Mountain Crest, 2B/3B, Sr.

Ryker Ericson, Green Canyon, C/P/RF, Sr.

Jayz Estridge, Crimson Cliffs, 1B, Sr.

Karson Irvin, Desert Hills, CF, Sr.

4A Honorable Mention

Kason Crandall, Cedar, P/C/3rd, Sr.

Cole Watterson, Sky View, OF/P, Sr.

Ridge Erickson, Dixie, C, So.

Shea Anderson, Dixie, 2B, Sr.

Canyon Kutch, Crimson Cliffs, DH/OF, Sr.

Grant Scholzen, Hurricane, SS, Jr.

Logan Leavitt, Dixie, IF/DH, So.

Jaiven Ross, Crimson Cliffs, P, Jr.

Davis Fullmer, Ridgeline, 1B, OF, Sr.

Logan West, Crimson Cliffs, OF, Sr.

Braxtan Torres, Cedar, P/OF, Sr.

Andrew Shakespear, Pine View, OF, So.

Coleman Bobb, Green Canyon, 1B, Jr.

Jayger Baldwin, Crimson Cliffs, OF, Jr.