High school baseball: Deseret News 2022 3A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A Player of the Year

Tyler Easter, Juan Diego, C, Sr.

Led Juan Diego to 3A state title by batting .461 with a .539 on-base percentage. Finished with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 38 RBIs. Caught 18 runners stealing.

3A Playoff MVP

Andrew Lombana, Juan Diego, So.

1 of 15 2 of 15 3 of 15 4 of 15 5 of 15 6 of 15 7 of 15 8 of 15 9 of 15 10 of 15 11 of 15 12 of 15 13 of 15 14 of 15 15 of 15

3A First Team

Daysun Cuthill, American Leadership, P/UT, Sr. — .449 BA, .636 OBP, 22 RBI, 15 SB, 8-1 record.

Blake Thomas, Grantsville, IF/OF, Sr. — .471 BA, .559 OBP, 11 2B, 4 3B, 31 RBIs.

Porter Bowles, Juab, P/OF, Sr. — .438 BA, 7 2B, 31 RBIs, 7-2 record, 1.75 ERA, 54 strikeouts.

Cameron Calvez, Canyon View, C, So. — .449 BA, 20 2B, 8 HR, 52 RBIs, .504 OBP.

Wayland Crane, Delta, P/OF, Sr. — 1.64 ERA, 102 strikeouts, .407 BA, 5 3B.

Malik Harris, Juan Diego, RHP/3B, Jr. — 4-2 record, 44 strikeouts, 4.41 ERA, .438 BA, 11 2B, 30 RBIs.

Caleb Sullivan, Grantsville, OF/P, Sr. — .435 BA, .547 OBP, 7-0 record, 2.52 ERA.

Tryker Greenhalgh, Juab, C/OF/P, Sr. — .447 BA, 10 2B, 3 HR, 31 RBIs, 3-1 record, 24 strikeouts.

Heston Jenson, Richfield, SS, Sr. — .468 BA, .523 OBP, 10 2B, 7 HR, 24 RBIs, 29 runs.

Kyler Nilson, Judge Memorial, 3B/SS/P, Sr. — .500 BA, .671 OBP, 5 HR.

Koda Larsen, South Summit, SS, Sr. — .608 BA, 21 SB.

Dallas Larson, Juan Diego, OF, Sr. — .468 BA, .588 OBP, 5 2B, 22 RBIs, 16 SB.

Wade Stilson, Emery, SS, So. — .533 BA, 40 hits.

Jordan Fossat, Carbon, P/UT, Sr. — .379 BA, 8 2B, 17 RBIs.

1 of 14 2 of 14 3 of 14 4 of 14 5 of 14 6 of 14 7 of 14 8 of 14 9 of 14 10 of 14 11 of 14 12 of 14 13 of 14 14 of 14

3A Second Team

Jaron Ross, Richfield, P/3B, Sr.

Colton Lowe, Carbon, OF/P, Jr.

Braydon Johnson, American Leadership, 2B/OF/P, Sr.

Ryder Parliment, Summit Academy, P/1B, Jr.

Rylan Hart, Carbon, SS/P, Sr.

Gage Adams, Morgan, P, Sr.

Ethan Ward, American Leadership, C, Sr.

Sean Garceau, Ogden, C, Jr.

Jaxton Adams, Juab, 1B, Sr.

Keaton Rich, Carbon, OF/P, Sr.

Sam Silversmith, Juan Diego, RHP/2B, Sr.

Jaeger Nelson, American Leadership, SS/P, Sr.

Trey Jacobsen, Canyon View, 2B/OF/P, Jr.

Gabe Perkins, Juan Diego, SS/3B/2B, Sr.

3A Honorable Mention

Ellioth Saenz, Ogden, P, Jr.

Chase Calvez, Canyon View, SS, Sr.

Broc Miller, Grantsville, P, Sr.

Gannon Ward, Emery, CF, Jr.

Jace Sandberg, Grantsville, INF/P, Jr.

Cooper Ford, Juab, SS/3B, Jr.

Austin Park, Juab, SS/P, Fr.

Rhett Wolfley, Providence Hall, C/1B, Sr.

Derek Allen, South Summit, 3B, Sr.

Ashton Lindley, Morgan, P/SS, Sr.

Hunter Price, North Sanpete, SS/P, Sr.

Holden Miller, Canyon View, P/CF, Sr.

Hutson Slack, Canyon View, OF, Jr.

Jacob Vasquez, Carbon, C/P, Sr.