You can rent the ‘Scooby-Doo’ Mystery Machine for $20 a night

“Scooby-Doo” star Matthew Lillard is the host of an Airbnb stay in the classic Mystery Machine van from the 2002 movie.

“Zoinks! It’s been 20 years since I played Shaggy in the first live-action “Scooby-Doo” film by Warner Bros., but his spirit has been with me since,” the Airbnb listing reads. “To celebrate, I’m throwing it back to 2002 with a totally groovy stay in the gang’s beloved Mystery Machine, monsters not included.”

Booking: Booking opens on Airbnb at 11 a.m. MDT on Thursday, June 16. You can book the van June 24-26 in Malibu, California, for $20 a night.



Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from California, the listing says, given this is a vacation rental and not a contest.

Who is eligible to stay? USA Today states that two people over the age of 18 can book the van each night.

In order to be eligible you must have an Airbnb profile with positive reviews from previous stays.

What’s in the van? Booking comes with a virtual greeting from Lillard, “I may even share some of my favorite memories with the meddling kids,” he says.



The van will be equipped with early 2000s throwbacks such as the latest Sugar Ray CD on a portable player, Shaggy’s classic puka shell necklace, and a groovy lava lamp.

It’ll also have Scooby and Shaggy’s favorite snacks, like hot dogs, eggplant burgers, popcorn and candy.

The listing says the van will be equipped with the “Scooby-Doo” movie, and outdoor seating, completed with a hammock.

A good cause: Airbnb will make a donation of the earnings to Five Acres, an organization dedicated to providing secure housing and mental health services to children in foster care, the listing stated.

