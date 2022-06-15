You can rent the ‘Scooby-Doo’ Mystery Machine for $20 a night

“Scooby-Doo” star Matthew Lillard is the host of an Airbnb stay in the classic Mystery Machine van from the 2002 movie.
“Zoinks! It’s been 20 years since I played Shaggy in the first live-action “Scooby-Doo” film by Warner Bros., but his spirit has been with me since,” the Airbnb listing reads. “To celebrate, I’m throwing it back to 2002 with a totally groovy stay in the gang’s beloved Mystery Machine, monsters not included.”
Booking: Booking opens on Airbnb at 11 a.m. MDT on Thursday, June 16. You can book the van June 24-26 in Malibu, California, for $20 a night.
- Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from California, the listing says, given this is a vacation rental and not a contest.
Who is eligible to stay? USA Today states that two people over the age of 18 can book the van each night.
- In order to be eligible you must have an Airbnb profile with positive reviews from previous stays.
What’s in the van? Booking comes with a virtual greeting from Lillard, “I may even share some of my favorite memories with the meddling kids,” he says.
- The van will be equipped with early 2000s throwbacks such as the latest Sugar Ray CD on a portable player, Shaggy’s classic puka shell necklace, and a groovy lava lamp.
- It’ll also have Scooby and Shaggy’s favorite snacks, like hot dogs, eggplant burgers, popcorn and candy.
- The listing says the van will be equipped with the “Scooby-Doo” movie, and outdoor seating, completed with a hammock.
A good cause: Airbnb will make a donation of the earnings to Five Acres, an organization dedicated to providing secure housing and mental health services to children in foster care, the listing stated.