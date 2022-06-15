A ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant mistook actor Michael Caine for Mick Jagger

Being on a fast-paced quiz show like “Jeopardy!” can come with a lot of pressure. To succeed, contestants must shake off their nerves, correctly respond to a wide range of trivia in a matter of seconds and come up with strategic wagers on the fly.

It’s a lot to navigate, and mistakes are inevitable. But when one contestant mistook “Batman” actor Michael Caine for Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger during a game this week, fans couldn’t help but react to the mixup.

They just showed a picture of Michael Caine on @Jeopardy and the dude answers “Who is Mick Jagger?”



I’m sure he knows a million things that I don’t, but man I wasn’t ready for that 😂#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/wI67AejABZ — Mark LeBel (@MarkEMarkFM) June 13, 2022

During Monday’s game, Mazin Omer, a student from Toledo, Ohio, went for the $400 clue in the category “Knight after Knight.” Host Mayim Bialik read the following clue, which was accompanied by a photo of Caine: “This star here was knighted in his birth name, Sir Maurice Micklewhite.”

In a video shared on Today.com, Omer appears to have some slight hesitation before coming up with Jagger. Following his incorrect response, Lisa Hernson, a banking director from New York, buzzed in with Caine. Omer ultimately finished the game in second place, according to archives on TheJeopardyFan.com.

In a 2000 interview, Caine opened up about his knighting and how he paid tribute to his father.

“I was named after my father, and I was knighted in his name because I love my father,” he told The Independent. “I always kept my real name. I’m a very private and family-orientated person. I’m both, but I will use Sir Michael Caine.”

Jagger, who was knighted in 2003 for his contributions to the music industry, recently tested positive for COVID-19, leading the Rolling Stones to cancel shows in Amsterdam and Bern, Switzerland.

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days,” Jagger shared on Twitter Wednesday. “I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week!”