Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | 
Politics Tech

Elon Musk reveals who he’s supporting for 2024 presidential elections

On Wednesday, billionaire CEO Elon Musk said he voted for a Republican candidate in the special elections in Texas, tweeting, ‘Massive red wave in 2022’

By  Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Poonia  gpoonia@deseretnews.com
   
Elon Musk reveals who he's supporting for 2024 presidential elections
Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet.

In this Dec. 1, 2020, photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin.

Hannibal Hanschke, Associated Press

In a series of replies on Twitter, Musk revealed who he voted for in the special elections in Texas and who has his support for the 2024 presidential election.


“I voted for Mayra Flores — first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022,” Musk tweeted. Flores won the special election for the 34th Congressional District in Texas.

“I assume republican for president 2?” user Tesla Owners Silicon Valley asked the billionaire.

Musk replied, “tbd,” but in another tweet, revealed he was leaning toward Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, as his choice for the 2024 presidential election.

According to The Guardian, DeSantis is a high-profile Republican — acting as former President Donald Trump’s ally and rival in the presidential primary elections.

When the Florida governor was asked what he thought of Musk’s support, he said, “I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk what I would say is, you know, I welcome support from African Americans. What can I say?” per CNBC. (Musk is originally from South Africa.)

Another user also tweeted at Musk: “But your political donations will be evenly spread out, as you do always. Right??”

To this, the billionaire CEO responded by saying that he is “thinking of creating a ‘Super Moderate Super PAC’ that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties.”

It was only last month when Musk switched his party affiliation, as Art Raymond previously reported for the Deseret News.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party,” he said in a tweet. “But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.”

