Former Utah guard David Jenkins has his transfer destination, will join a perennial NCAA tournament team

Another former Runnin’ Ute has found a new home.

According to a report by On3Sports’ Joe Tipton, former Utah basketball guard David Jenkins is transferring to Purdue.

Utah transfer David Jenkins has committed to Purdue, he tells @On3sports.



Career stats: 14.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST on 42.6% from the field, 42.3% from three. Began his career at South Dakota St. Spent one year at UNLV.



Story: https://t.co/vjztdAcBue pic.twitter.com/gBlF28yl9u — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 15, 2022

Jenkins has been something of a vagabond during his collegiate basketball career. He started at South Dakota State, spending two seasons with the Jackrabbits before transferring to UNLV ahead of the 2020-21 season.

After one season with the Rebels, Jenkins moved again, this time to Utah.

Last season with the Runnin’ Utes Jenkins averaged 8.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.5% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

For his collegiate career, Jenkins has averaged 14.9 points points per game.

Jenkins will join a Purdue team that has made consistent trips to the NCAA Tournament under head coach Matt Painter.

Since Painter took over the Boilermakers’ program in in 2005-06, his teams have made the NCAA Tournament in 13 out of 15 possible seasons.

Purdue has also sent multiple players to the NBA during the Painter era, including Carl Landry, E’Twaun Moore, Caleb Swanigan, Dakota Mathias, Robbie Hummel, Vince Edwards and Carsen Edwards.

It is Purdue’s ability to get players to the NBA that appealed the most to Jenkins, who told Tipton, “I chose Purdue because for my last year I wanted to go to the best position possible. My dreams and aspirations have been in sight all throughout me being in the portal this time around and I feel as if they give me the best chance of doing that.

“At this particular point in my life, going to a school where I can at least put my foot in the door and give myself an opportunity to play in the NBA is very essential to me and I believe Purdue does that.”

