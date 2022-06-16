China claims its telescope may have detected extraterrestrial signals

China claims that its “Sky Eye” telescope may have picked up signals from an alien civilization, according to Beijing Normal University.
The news: In a report released on Tuesday in Science and Technology Daily, researchers say they found “several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside the earth.”
- These signals detected from the Sky Eye are “several narrow-band electromagnetic signals” that are different than those discovered in the past, the report said.
- According to coverage from KXAN Austin, electromagnetic waves are the most reliable carriers for “interstellar communication.”
- KXAN states, “Regardless of wind or rain, (the waves) can penetrate the earth’s atmosphere regardless of weather.”
However, there are limitations to this finding. Zhang Tongjie, a cosmologist from China who is known as “China’s top alien hunter,” per Insider, states that the signals could also just be radio interference.
- “The possibility that the suspicious signal is some kind of radio interference is also very high, and it needs to be further confirmed and ruled out. This may be a long process,” Zhang said, according to Insider.
About “Sky Eye”: The 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) is the last single-dish radio telescope in the world, per Insider. This telescope was given the nickname “Sky Eye.”
- This machine is located in the Guizhou province of China and is the world’s largest radio telescope, according to Time magazine.
- Insider says the telescope was completed in 2016, costing an estimated $171 million.
- A report in Science and Technology Daily says that in 2018, Sky Eye was equipped with technology “dedicated to the search for extraterrestrial civilizations.”
- Sky Eye does this by scanning space for electromagnetic signals, while screening out artificial signals.
- In 2020, the telescope officially began its search for alien life, the report says.