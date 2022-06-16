Ryan Gosling’s ‘living in a Barbie world’ as Ken in upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie

Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling is channeling his inner Malibu boy as Ken in the upcoming live-action “Barbie” movie from Warner Bros.

Driving the news: Warner Bros. tweeted a single picture of Gosling with the simple caption, “#BARBIE July 21, 2023. Only in theaters.” While the caption didn’t give much information, Gosling’s picture said a thousand words.



The internet immediately went into a frenzy at the sight of Gosling with bleach-blonde hair, orange spray-tanned skin, a sleeveless denim vest and the name “Ken” embellished on his waistband.

What they’re saying: Twitter user jubilantsleep was torn after seeing the image of Gosling as Ken, saying, “This is both kinda silly looking and kinda hot. But I guess that’s Ken.”



User Bisc_IT shared similar mixed feelings, saying, “There’s something deeply upsetting about this image and I’m not sure what it is but I think I’m on board with it.”

The cast: Margot Robbie of “Suicide Squad” will co-star as Barbie and will share the screen with stars Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and more, per NBC Boston.

The plot: In 2021, Robbie talked with British Vogue about filming the movie, saying, “It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it.”



Robbie went on to explain the storyline may surprise viewers, saying, “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t ...” PopSugar reported.

Little is known about the plot so far, but “Shang-Chi” actor Simu Liu claims it will be “wild,” per USA Today.

Details: “Barbie” will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig, best known for her work on “Little Women” and “Lady Bird.”

