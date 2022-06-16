Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 16, 2022 | 
BYU basketball lands commitment from Arkansas transfer Jaxson Robinson

By  Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
   
Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson (14) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against Elon. Robinson is transferring to BYU.

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson (14) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against Elon during the first half of a college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. Robinson announced he is committed to BYU after entering the NCAA transfer portal in May.

Michael Woods, Associated Press

BYU basketball’s guard line is getting some help from SEC country.

Former Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson announced his commitment to Mark Pope’s program via social media on Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 185-pound Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal last month after one season with the Razorbacks program. 

“During the short amount of time I spent at BYU, it felt like home,” Robinson told On3’s Joe Tipton. “I felt an immediate bond with Coach (Mark) Pope, the coaching staff, and my future teammates.”

The guard played in 16 games as a sophomore for Arkansas this past season, with four starts, and averaged 10.2 minutes, 3.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Robinson started his college career off at Texas A&M, where he transferred after just one season.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.

At one time, Robinson was a top 100 prospect, rated as a four-star talent by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals coming out of high school in Ada, Oklahoma.

“Good length and strength for a shooting guard. Solid athleticism with body control. Top notch shooter from deep. Has a quick and effortless release,” 247 Sports scouting director Jerry Meyer said of Robinson back in 2020.

“Can score at all three levels. Handles well to get his shot. Adequate passer. Rebounds well. Dangerous offensive rebounder. Projects as a solid wing defender.”

Robinson is the second guard to join the BYU basketball program via the transfer portal this offseason, along with former Coastal Carolina standout Rudi Williams.

