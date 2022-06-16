Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 16, 2022 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State

Utah State gets commitment from JUCO WR Jalen Royals

By  Joe Coles Joe Coles  jcoles@deseretnews.com
   
Utah State players celebrate

Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) is hoisted on the shoulders of his teammates after they won the LA Bowl 24-13 over Oregon State in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Utah State is adding to its wide receiver room.

The Aggies received a commitment from junior college wide receiver Jalen Royals on Thursday.

“After a great conversation with (Utah State offensive coordinator) Anthony Tucker and (Utah State wide receivers coach) Kyle Cefalo, I am 100% committed to @USUFootball on a full ride scholarship #GoAggies #Utahstate,” Royals wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Royals played his freshman season at Georgia Military College. He caught seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, according to the school’s website.

