Utah State gets commitment from JUCO WR Jalen Royals

Utah State is adding to its wide receiver room.
The Aggies received a commitment from junior college wide receiver Jalen Royals on Thursday.
“After a great conversation with (Utah State offensive coordinator) Anthony Tucker and (Utah State wide receivers coach) Kyle Cefalo, I am 100% committed to @USUFootball on a full ride scholarship #GoAggies #Utahstate,” Royals wrote on Twitter.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Royals played his freshman season at Georgia Military College. He caught seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, according to the school’s website.