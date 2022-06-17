A look at every jersey the Utah Jazz have worn

Following the announcement by the team on Friday, the Utah Jazz have officially rebranded for the sixth time since moving to Utah in 1979.
🖤☯️ The 𝙍𝙀𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙉 & the 𝚁𝙴𝙼𝙸𝚇 ☯️🖤— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) June 17, 2022
Purple is back and here to stay.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/hwCtmSXDiA
Utah announced four jerseys — a white jersey with bright yellow trim featuring the “J-Note” logo, a bright yellow jersey with a “Jazz” wordmark, a black jersey with a “Utah” wordmark, and the return of the purple mountain jerseys worn in the Jazz’s trips to the NBA Finals.
Here’s a look at every single jersey the Jazz have worn in their 43-year history in the Beehive State.
1979-1996
The Jazz arrived in Utah from New Orleans with Mardi Gras colors — purple, green and gold — and kept their “J-Note” jerseys for nearly two decades.
Utah had home white and green road jerseys from 1979-1984, then switched the green road jersey for purple in 1984.
The Jazz wore the green jerseys on St. Patrick’s Day in 1985 and 1986.
Wearing these jerseys in the mid-1980s, Utah started its run of 20 consecutive postseason appearances, most of which came under head coach Jerry Sloan.
The Jazz have worn two throwback jerseys from this era — the white jersey in 2004 and the green jersey in 2010, in which Sundiata Gaines hit a game-winning 3-pointer against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
1996-2004
The most successful era of Jazz basketball happened in these threads. Featuring a mountain range on the jersey and the shorts to pay homage to Utah’s purple mountain majesties, John Stockton and Karl Malone led the Jazz to two NBA Finals appearances wearing the mountain jerseys.
The Jazz changed their logo from the “J-Note” to a basketball and a mountain range surrounded by a copper circle with “Jazz” text laid over the top of it in purple and teal.
Utah added a black and copper alternate jersey in the 1998-99 season and wore it until 2004.
The Jazz wore the purple mountain throwback jerseys from this era in several games in the 2019-20 season.
2004-2010
With John Stockton and Karl Malone retired, a new era dawned in Utah.
Utah’s logo remained the same as in the late ’90s, but the colors changed from purple, teal and copper to navy, powder blue and purple.
The Jazz’s white home and navy away jerseys featured 3D text with “Jazz” and “Utah,” respectively.
In 2006, Utah added a powder blue alternative in the same design as the copper alternates from 1999-2004. These would be worn as an alternate jersey until the end of the era in 2010.
Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer and the Jazz returned to the Western Conference Finals in 2007 in these jerseys, but couldn’t get past the second round in the next three seasons.
2010-2016
The Jazz switched back to the “J-Note” logo on their jerseys in 2010.
The Jazz had white home uniforms and navy road uniforms, with a green alternate being introduced in 2011.
Utah kept the mountain logo as its primary logo in this era — with updated colors of navy, green and yellow, but used the “J-Note” logo on their court and jerseys.
On the court, the era was largely forgettable. Jerry Sloan resigned in the 2010-11 season and was replaced by Ty Corbin, Deron Williams was traded and the Jazz started rebuilding.
Utah made the playoffs only once — in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season — getting swept by the No. 1-seed San Antonio Spurs.
Utah hired Quin Snyder in the 2014-15 season and started the climb back to the playoffs, led by Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert.
2016-2022
Through this six-season stretch, the Jazz wore a total of 10 different jerseys.
Utah switched back to the “J-Note” as its primary logo, still in the colors of navy, green and yellow.
The white and navy jerseys, still featuring the “J-Note,” updated in 2016 to include a different number font, remained the only constants in an ever-changing Jazz jersey landscape.
The Jazz introduced green alternate jerseys in 2016, with the “Utah” wordmark later seen on the team’s city jerseys. Also in 2016 was the addition of sleeved jerseys with the “J-Note” and number on the upper chest and a yellow, green and white stripe on the lower chest.
These jerseys were short-lived, being phased out when Adidas’ uniform contract with the NBA ran out at the end of the 2016-17 season.
When Nike took over the NBA uniform contract in 2017, teams had more jerseys than ever. Gone were the days of a home jersey, a road jersey and an alternate jersey.
Now, the Jazz had a white “Association” jersey and navy “Icon” jersey, featuring the same “J-Note” design as in 2016; a yellow “statement” jersey that featured a large “J-Note” with the numbers to the right; plus an orange, red and yellow “city jersey” that featured the “Utah” road mark.
Each jersey could be worn at home or on the road.
The orange, red and yellow gradient city jerseys, paying tribute to the red rock of southern Utah, proved to be wildly popular. The Jazz kept them for three seasons instead of the originally planned one.
In the 2018-19 season, the Jazz added an “earned edition” jersey to the lineup for the rest of the season. Only teams that made the playoffs the following season got the extra jersey, which was a recolored “statement” jersey in green and yellow.
In the 2020-21 season, the Jazz updated their city jerseys. The “dark mode” jerseys kept the orange, red and yellow gradient, which faded into black with yellow numbers.
Utah wore the city jerseys in the 2021-22 season as well.
“Earned edition” jerseys returned for the 2020-21 season and were the same design as in 2018-19, but with a brighter green and yellow.
2022-present
The Jazz announced four jerseys — a white jersey with bright yellow trim featuring the “J-Note” logo in a similar design as the statement jerseys from last season, a bright yellow jersey with a “Jazz” wordmark, a black jersey with a “Utah” wordmark, and the return of the purple mountain jerseys.
The Jazz also updated the “J-Note” logo to black and white, which appears to be the team’s new primary logo.