Utah Jazz unveil new jerseys as part of rebrand

The long-awaited new Utah Jazz jersey reveal has finally occurred.

After months of speculation, the Jazz rather unceremoniously unveiled four new jerseys via social media on Friday.

There wasn’t a whole lot of surprise, as three jerseys with black, white and yellow that were leaked in February were released in a video featuring Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson — along with a corresponding new court design for Vivint Arena — but there was one twist.

🖤☯️ The 𝙍𝙀𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙉 & the 𝚁𝙴𝙼𝙸𝚇 ☯️🖤



Purple is back and here to stay.

It had become apparent in recent weeks that the Jazz would bring purple back in some fashion, and more specifically, the mountain jerseys they wore from 1996-2004 and as a throwback during the 2019-20 season.

Friday’s reveal showed that the Jazz will wear those threads and have the court design that was used when those jerseys were in circulation in the 2022-23 season, and then a more modern version of the jersey in future seasons.

The updated jersey will be purple with “Utah” and players’ numbers written on the front with a mountain range in the background going from dark purple to white up the range.

“Purple is back and here to stay,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz in a press release.

“This uniform collection features the return of our cornerstone color purple, which will be integral to our new designs in future Jazz seasons. Purple is beloved by our fan base and lives at the core of our identity. Alongside our newly painted courts, these fresh yet familiar looks speak to our great history and dynamic future.”

A rendering of what the Utah Jazz purple mountain court will look like. Utah Jazz