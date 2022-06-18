Craving something sweet this summer? Here are some of the best ice cream shops in Utah

Summer is almost here, which means it’s a great time for cool treats. Below are some of the best places to get some delicious ice cream in Utah this summer. Keep reading to get the full “scoop” on the top desserts that are worth melting for.

Location: Ogden.

Details: With over 100 years of business under its belt, it’s safe to say Farr’s knows what it is doing when it comes to ice cream. Visit the vintage 1920s location in Ogden and try out the most popular flavors, Play Dough and Burnt Almond Fudge. (Fun fact: You can buy scoops of “oopsie” flavors, or flavors that got mixed on accident, for only 99 cents.)

Location: Multiple locations.

Details: Attention Instagrammers, Spilled Milk Ice Cream is the perfect spot for you. Spilled Milk offers unique flavor combinations in the form of aesthetic soft serve cones and gourmet milkshakes. The Saturday Morning cone, for example, is a cereal inspired ice cream with Captain Crunch pieces and Apple Jacks swirled in a green matcha cone.

Location: Salt Lake City.

Details: Although gelato isn’t technically American ice cream, this wouldn’t be a complete list without Utah’s oldest gelato shop, Dolcetti. Located in downtown Salt Lake City, this gelateria is known for its vibe-y atmosphere, with the owner’s personal collections and art displayed everywhere throughout the store. Apart from gelato, Dolcetti also sells espresso, tea, chocolate, Belgian waffles and macarons.

Location: Multiple locations.

Details: Can you say you’re from Utah if you haven’t tried a Nielsen’s concrete? If you’re a fan of thick, creamy custard, Nielsen’s has got you covered. The store first opened 42 years ago in Salt Lake City and Nielsen’s has since expanded to other locations in Bountiful, Holladay, Layton, South Jordan and St. George. Nielsen’s also offer burgers, fries, shakes and sandwiches.

Locations: Salt Lake City.

Details: Despite its name, this ice cream is anything but “normal.” With flavors like Sour Dough, Green Apple and Raspberry Sour Cream, your taste buds are in for a ride. Visit the store location or check out Normal’s food truck in downtown Salt Lake City if you think you can handle the crazy combos.

Location: Salt Lake City.

Details: Switch things up and visit this delicious dessert cafe for a unique and authentic taste of Japan. According to Fox 13, Doki Doki serves “rolled ice cream, Japanese sweet crepes, fluffy pancakes, refreshing drinks and more.” Explore new flavors like the purple ube ice cream with graham crackers, or the matcha ice cream topped with taiyaki and red bean filling.

Location: Provo.

Details: Brigham Young University’s Creamery on Ninth sells a wide variety of nostalgic flavors, especially for those who grew up or attended school in Provo. The most popular? The drool-worthy Graham Canyon: A smooth, graham cracker wonderland interspersed with chocolate covered honeycomb,” reports Best Things UT.

Location: Multiple locations.

Details: Although it’s one of Utah County’s newer ice cream parlors, Rockwell Ice Cream almost always has a line out the door. That’s not a surprise, considering this business won the Best Ice Cream in America award in 2019 for its outrageous Goat Cheese ice cream, filled with “swirls of lemon jam, plump blackberries, honey and rosemary-toasted almonds,” per Farm Flavor. Check out one of Rockwell’s stores in Provo or Gilbert, Arizona.

