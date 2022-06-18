Facebook Twitter
Saturday, June 18, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Marcelo Silva, Jefferson Savarino score as Real Salt Lake tops San Jose Earthquakes 2-0

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Marcelo Silva, Jefferson Savarino score as Real Salt Lake tops San Jose Earthquakes 2-0
Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino reacts to a call during a game against the Minnesota United at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino reacts to a call during a game against the Minnesota United at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Alex Goodlett, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zac MacMath stopped the two shots he faced while Marcelo Silva and Jefferson Savarino scored, leading Real Salt Lake to a 2-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Silva’s goal put RSL (8-4-4) ahead 1-0 in the 22nd minute and Savarino added the other goal in the 81st minute.

RSL outshot the Earthquakes (3-7-6) 11-7, with five shots on goal to two for the Earthquakes.

Both teams next play Saturday. RSL hosts the Columbus Crew and the Earthquakes host the LA Galaxy.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the “Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

Next Up In Sports
Utah football gets commitment from Mississippi DL Caleb Bryant
Could the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job opening back up affect the Utah Jazz’s search?
A pro sports league faced a tanking dilemma. Here’s how it was fixed
Sizing up the Utes Pac-12 North Division foes
What fans are saying about the Utah Jazz’s new uniforms
Pac-12 preview: Will the UCLA Bruins be motivated by the hype generated by crosstown rival USC?