Facebook Twitter
Saturday, June 18, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

What fans are saying about the Utah Jazz’s new uniforms

The team launched a rebranded set of jerseys and uniforms on Friday.

By  Sarah Todd Sarah Todd  stodd@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE What fans are saying about the Utah Jazz’s new uniforms
The Utah Jazz unveiled its rebrand, which includes three jerseys that utilize yellow, black and white and the return of the purple mountain jerseys.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz unveiled their new uniforms and accompanying courts for the 2022-23 season on Friday after months of leaks and rumors hinted at a change in color scheme.

To say that the reaction to the new jersey sets was negative would be a bit of an understatement.

People from all over the country, not just Jazz fans, chimed in on Twitter with largely bad things to say about the Jazz’s newest yellow, black and white jerseys.

The purple jerseys are mostly accepted and liked, but we’ll get to that later.

The general consensus among fans is that the biggest problem with the newest jerseys (again, we’re talking about the black, yellow and white) is that they look like there wasn’t much thought put into them and that they could pass as practice jerseys with the large lettering and lack of design.

While the black jerseys don’t draw as much ire from the fans, the white jerseys seem like they don’t excite anyone and the bright yellow jersey kits are nearly universally hated, drawing comparisons to highlighters, crossing guards and concert security.

In particular, fans seemed confused about how the new colors tie into the team history or anything else related to the Jazz.

The one thing that almost everyone seemed to agree on was that the purple jersey sets were appealing, but that they also seemed like an afterthought, added to the rebranding only to make up for the anger that was already swirling through the fanbase about the black, yellow and white jerseys that had previously been leaked.

Related

That the Jazz then spent the day promoting the rebrand by saying “Purple is Back” seemed to also anger a lot of fans.

The feeling was that they were pandering to fans with the one purple/mountain kit and trying to pretend like the other jersey sets didn’t exist.

There were some fans that liked the new uniforms and didn’t have any qualms with the color schemes.

I even personally saw fans buying new merch from the team store at Vivint Arena on Friday, but the majority of fans seem to be displeased.

Fans often come up with their own jersey mockups throughout the year and in the offseason, and one of my favorite fan reactions to the new Jazz uniforms was an offer from one Twitter user to design the jerseys for the team.

Related

What they included was the color scheme from the new whale at the roundabout at 900 South and 1100 East and a nod to the U2 Claw that lives at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Two lessons every team can learn from the Golden State Warriors
A look at every jersey the Utah Jazz have worn
Utah Jazz unveil new jerseys as part of rebrand
Diamonds in the rough? Jazz work out pair of prospects with interesting upside
The Utah Jazz rebrand launch is expected to happen Friday. Here’s what we know
We asked Danny Ainge about the Boston Celtics’ title run. Here’s what he said