What fans are saying about the Utah Jazz’s new uniforms

The Utah Jazz unveiled their new uniforms and accompanying courts for the 2022-23 season on Friday after months of leaks and rumors hinted at a change in color scheme.

To say that the reaction to the new jersey sets was negative would be a bit of an understatement.

People from all over the country, not just Jazz fans, chimed in on Twitter with largely bad things to say about the Jazz’s newest yellow, black and white jerseys.

The purple jerseys are mostly accepted and liked, but we’ll get to that later.

In general how do you feel about the Jazz rebrand, starting with the uniforms? — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) June 18, 2022

The general consensus among fans is that the biggest problem with the newest jerseys (again, we’re talking about the black, yellow and white) is that they look like there wasn’t much thought put into them and that they could pass as practice jerseys with the large lettering and lack of design.

I went to Highland High in Salt Lake whose colors are black, white, and gold/yellow. So I don’t mind the colors (plus yellow@is my favorite… so). They’re just so……. Booooooring — Richard Bevan (@charder_sauce) June 18, 2022

For those that are unhappy with the Jazz uniforms, what is the worst part? — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) June 18, 2022

I don’t mind the colors so I can understand people buying highlighter hoodies but the black and yellow jerseys are so boring. My churchball jerseys had more character. — randy gerber (@GerberRandy) June 18, 2022

While the black jerseys don’t draw as much ire from the fans, the white jerseys seem like they don’t excite anyone and the bright yellow jersey kits are nearly universally hated, drawing comparisons to highlighters, crossing guards and concert security.

In particular, fans seemed confused about how the new colors tie into the team history or anything else related to the Jazz.

The black/yellow have back of jersey numbers in front, the particular shade of yellow isn't great, but most of all they have no tie in to the team, city, or state. It's like they copy pasted from official company letterhead instead of designing something. — InformalProtest (@AxelDaemar) June 18, 2022

I won’t wear the yellow. I just can’t believe ownership and marketing could be so out of touch with the identity of the jazz. Highlighter yellow is literally one of the only colors that has nothing to do with jazz history. — Teejay11 (@travis_yates) June 18, 2022

The one thing that almost everyone seemed to agree on was that the purple jersey sets were appealing, but that they also seemed like an afterthought, added to the rebranding only to make up for the anger that was already swirling through the fanbase about the black, yellow and white jerseys that had previously been leaked.

That the Jazz then spent the day promoting the rebrand by saying “Purple is Back” seemed to also anger a lot of fans.

The feeling was that they were pandering to fans with the one purple/mountain kit and trying to pretend like the other jersey sets didn’t exist.

I’m even mad about the purple. Because it just feels like a cheap, pandering afterthought to distract us from the horrible rebrand. Ughhhhh. — Emily (@emwil11) June 17, 2022

If you don’t wanna use the muted Mardi Gras palette, just send the name back to NOLA. The idea Jazz and viscerally neon yellow seem diametrically opposed. — Johnathan (@HarryEdPotter) June 18, 2022

There were some fans that liked the new uniforms and didn’t have any qualms with the color schemes.

I even personally saw fans buying new merch from the team store at Vivint Arena on Friday, but the majority of fans seem to be displeased.

Any of them will look great during a Larry O’Brien NBA Championship trophy presentation — stefengale (@stefengale) June 18, 2022

Fans often come up with their own jersey mockups throughout the year and in the offseason, and one of my favorite fan reactions to the new Jazz uniforms was an offer from one Twitter user to design the jerseys for the team.

What they included was the color scheme from the new whale at the roundabout at 900 South and 1100 East and a nod to the U2 Claw that lives at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper.