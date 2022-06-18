Utah State football gets commitment from Ridgeline WR Jackson Olsen

Earlier this week, the Utah State Aggies football program got a commitment from junior college wide receiver Jalen Royals, who should be in position to contribute this fall.

On Saturday, the Aggies got a commitment from a wide receiver who should be able to help in future years.

Ridgeline High’s Jackson Olsen, a member of the Class of 2023 who will thus be a senior this fall, announced his pledge to Utah State on Twitter early Saturday morning.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Olsen was very productive as a junior in 2021 as Ridgeline won the Utah 4A state championship.

According to the Deseret News statistical database, Olsen led the high-powered Ridgeline offense in 2021 (it scored at least 42 points in 11 of 13 games) in receiving yards with 1,125 and tied for the team lead with 17 touchdowns.

According to 247 Sports, Olsen also holds a scholarship offer from Idaho.

He is the second prospect to commit to the Aggies as part of their 2023 recruiting class alongside Skyridge quarterback McCae Hillstead.

