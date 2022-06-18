Facebook Twitter
Saturday, June 18, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Could the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job opening back up affect the Utah Jazz’s search?

By  Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE Could the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job opening back up affect the Utah Jazz’s search?
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson shouts to his team in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson shouts to his team in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

AP

A huge shock was sent through the NBA world on Saturday afternoon when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that Kenny Atkinson had backed out of an agreement to become the Charlotte Hornets’ next head coach.

Instead, Wojnarowski first reported, Atkinson will remain an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, who won the 2022 league championship on Thursday.

Now a big question becomes whether or not the Utah Jazz’s coaching search will get affected by the Hornets job opening up again after Atkinson, the former head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, had reportedly agreed to become coach on June 10.

Related

Utah and Charlotte are the only two teams in the NBA that have head coaching vacancies.

It is not clear if the Hornets will re-enage their other previous finalists for the job, but if they do, it could affect the Jazz’s decision.

Wojnarowski had previously reported that veteran coach Mike D’Antoni was Charlotte’s runner-up to Atkinson, and Wojnarowski added on Saturday that another longtime coach, Terry Stotts, was the third finalist.

It has been widely reported that Stotts is a candidate for the Jazz’s opening.

Beyond those two, will any of Utah’s candidates now decide to pursue the Hornets job (former Jazz coach Quin Snyder resigned on June 5, meaning Charlotte’s search was in its final stages before that occurred)?

There has not been any known reporting along those lines, but it stands to reason it could happen.

A less important question for Utah at this point but still one of potential interest is whether or not Snyder will pursue the Hornets job.

Related

When he resigned, the prevailing thought was that he will take a break from coaching during the 2022-23 season and get a job next summer, although many did wonder if he would try to get a new job immediately.

Snyder has significant connection to the state of North Carolina, as he went to college at Duke.

Would Charlotte owner Michael Jordan, who went to rival North Carolina, make a call to gauge Snyder’s interest in the job?

Next Up In Utah Jazz
What fans are saying about the Utah Jazz’s new uniforms
Two lessons every team can learn from the Golden State Warriors
A look at every jersey the Utah Jazz have worn
Utah Jazz unveil new jerseys as part of rebrand
Diamonds in the rough? Jazz work out pair of prospects with interesting upside
The Utah Jazz rebrand launch is expected to happen Friday. Here’s what we know