Utah football gets commitment from Mississippi DL Caleb Bryant

For the fifth time this week, the Utah Utes landed a commitment from a future player on Saturday night.

This time, the pledge came from Caleb Bryant, a defensive lineman in the Class of 2023 who hails from Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Bryant announced his commitment via Twitter as prospects most often do, but he did something rather unique in posting a video of himself announcing his commitment while on a visit to the Utah campus.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Bryant holds a bevy of scholarship offers, although only three beside Utah are from Power 5 schools — Miami, Mississippi State and Missouri.

According to 247, the Utes offered Bryant in March.

Bryant becomes the fourth known player committed to Utah as part of its 2023 recruiting class.

