High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2022 6A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Mr. Soccer

Stockton Short, Weber, GK, Sr.

Elite goalkeeper earned nine shutouts in 17 games.

6A Player of Year

Samir Cuevas, Corner Canyon, F, Jr.

Finished the season with 12 goals and eight assists in leading Corner Canyon to top seed heading into the playoffs.

6A Playoff MVP

Trevor Walk, Herriman, F, Jr.

6A First Team

Forwards

Hunter Crosby, Riverton, Sr. — 18 goals.

Trevor Walk, Herriman, Jr. — 9 goals.

Christian Rodriguez Lara, West, So. — 13 goals, 8 assists.

Eli Welch, Mountain Ridge, Jr. — 8 goals, 7 assists.

Midfielders

Ethan Beckman, Bingham, Sr. — 8 goals, 3 assists.

Collin Jones, Weber, Sr. — 6 goals, 10 assists.

Jack Cook, Syracuse, Jr. — 13 goals, 4 assists.

Aiden McMullin, Corner Canyon, Sr. — 7 goals, 4 assists.

Defenders

Bennett Carlson, Syracuse, Sr. — Heart of backline.

Jase Bailey, Herriman, Sr. — Anchored champs’ D.

Logan Funk, Weber, Sr. — Key to 9 shutouts.

Keini Muramoto, Corner Canyon, Jr. — 7 assists as outside back.

Keepers

Tyler Napier, Herriman, Jr. — Clutch in big games.

Britton Moline, Syracuse, Sr. — 8 shutouts, 0.53 GAA.

6A Second Team

Forwards

Ryken Hamblin, Syracuse, Jr.

Javier Martinez, West, Sr.

Kevin Barnes, Davis, Sr.

Ryker Smith, Syracuse, Jr.

Midfielders

Luis Ranea Rodriguez, West, Sr.

Alex Munoz, Hunter, Sr.

Jon Fritcher, Pleasant Grove, So.

Bryan Aguilar, Hunter, Sr.

Defenders

Nash Jensen, Davis, Sr.

Gabe Morris, Bingham, Sr.

Spencer Metz, West, Sr.

Rhett Painter, Riverton, Sr.

Keepers

Nick McNeil, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Ben Maw, Mountain Ridge, Jr.

6A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Abe Ashby, Farmington, Sr.

Cole Janke, Farmington, So.

J-West Lee, Bingham, Sr.

Clayton Ecalono, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

Caleb Graves, Weber, Sr.

Jerron Field, Fremont, Sr.

Midfielders

Naime Odeh, Fremont, Jr.

Max Gutierrez, Copper Hills, Sr.

Mark Martinez, Copper Hills, Sr.

Landon Allen, Herriman, Sr.

Tyler Moon, Riverton, Sr.

Liam Oberhansly, Pleasant Grove, Jr.

Defenders

Kasen Bagshaw, Herriman, Sr.

Trey Hammond, Farmington, Sr.

Jaden Petersen, Farmington, Jr.

Cole McIntyre, Mountain Ridge, Jr.

Talon Meyer, Davis, Jr.

Bryce Bastian, Westlake, Sr.

Keepers

Davis Wadsworth, Farmington, Jr.

Roy Contreras, Kearns, Sr.