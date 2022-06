High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2022 5A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

5A Player of Year

Carter Bell, Alta, MF, Sr.

Led Alta to 18 victories and a state championship as he dominated the midfield with 13 goals and 12 assists.

5A Playoff MVP

Faris Kurdi, Alta, MF, Sr.

5A First Team

Forwards

Nephi Rodriguez, Provo, So. — 9 goals, 12 assists.

Jack Johnson, Alta, Sr. — 7 goals, 2 assists.

Nathan Shepherd, Lehi, Jr. — 10 goals, 3 assists.

Wyatt Barry, Stansbury, Sr. — 14 goals, 7 assists.

Midfielders

Carlos Rodriguez, Provo, Sr. — 24 goals, 2 assists.

Faris Kurdi, Alta, Sr. — 7 goals, 5 assists.

Joey Dewitz, Brighton, Sr. — Heart of the team.

Carden Neff, Olympus, So. — 2 goals, 12 assists.

Defenders

Tanner Wagstaff, Wasatch, Sr. — 5 goals at CB.

David Okerlund, Alta, Sr. — CB dominant in air.

Tyson Haunga, Lehi, Sr. — Anchored backline.

Seth Gutzman, Provo, Jr. — Controlled middle of field.

Keepers

Devun Collins, Stansbury, Sr. — 10 shutouts.

Kaleb Cowley, Lehi, So. — Won 4 games in PKs.

5A Second Team

Forwards

Lucas Reyes, Murray, Jr.

Eli Donaldson, Timpanogos, Sr.

Kenyon Grange, Viewmont, Sr.

Isma Byangoy, Cottonwood, Sr.

Midfielders

Jesse Ruiz, Orem, Jr.

Jonah Knubel, Jordan, Sr.

Archer Loertscher, Stansbury, Sr.

Ivan Hernandez, Salem Hills, Sr.

Defenders

Caleb Lowry, Alta, Jr.

Josh Bjorkland, Skyline, Sr.

Jadon Fambro, Northridge, Sr.

Jace Toland, Stansbury, Jr.

Keepers

Sean Gutzman, Provo, Sr.

Jackson Medina, Wasatch, So.

5A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Preston Ludlow, Alta, Jr.

Anderson Brown, Jordan, Sr.

Christian Jones, Lehi, Sr.

Kaden Wilson, Brighton, Jr.

Kai Millett, Uintah, Sr.

Midfielders

Gavin Fenn, Lehi, Fr.

Caden Renfro, Alta, Jr.

Colin Gonzalez, Timpview, Jr.

Max Murray, Spanish Fork, Sr.

Logan Sorenson, Skyline, Jr.

Parker DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr.

Defenders

Kou Barlow, Timpanogos, Sr.

Jonah Seaver, Orem, Sr.

Sam Kirkham, Skyline, Sr.

Harrison Polychronis, Park City, Sr.

Cain Arellano, Brighton, Sr.

Jacob Bromley, Stansbury, Sr.

Keepers

Brigham Conover, Timpanogos, Jr.

Matthew Ramirez, Northridge, Jr.

Spencer Bell, East, Sr.