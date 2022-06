High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2022 4A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of Year

Elijah Smith, Crimson Cliffs, F, Sr.

Helped lead Crimson Cliffs to the 4A state title as the captain recorded nine goals and three assists. Was an excellent 1v1 player.

4A Playoff MVP

Peter Butterfield, Crimson Cliffs, Sr.

4A First Team

Forwards

Jorge Quintero, Dixie, Sr. — 12 goals, 6 assists.

Gabe Newman, Mountain Crest, Sr. — 14 goals, 8 assists.

Damon Lund, Snow Canyon, Sr. — 10 goals.

Ryan Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — 9 goals, 8 assists.

Midfielders

Kamden Rocha, Dixie, Sr. — Gritty midfielder.

Camden Squires, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. — 6 goals, 7 assists.

Austin Kogan, Pine View, Sr. — 11 goals, 3 assists.

Dan Simister, Desert Hills, Jr. — 7 goals, 5 assists.

Defenders

Stockton Wittwer, Snow Canyon, Sr. — Key to 8 shutouts.

Peter Butterfield, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — 3 goals out of back.

Preston Lofthouse, Mountain Crest, Sr. — Key to +47 goal differential.

Andrew Findley, Ridgeline, Jr. — Anchored backline.

Keepers

Riley Garvert, Ridgeline, Sr. — 9 shutouts, 43 saves.

Dade Macdonald, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — 11.5 shutouts.

4A Second Team

Forwards

Shayden Scott, Desert Hills, Jr.

Garrett Jenkins, Ridgeline, Jr.

Grady Workman, Ridgeline, Jr.

Baldo Chavez, Green Canyon, Sr.

Midfielders

Karim Salome, Ridgeline, Sr.

Owen Klingonsmith, Crimson Cliffs, Jr.

Harry Echohawk, Desert Hills, Jr.

Iker Meza Cruz, Dixie, So.

Defenders

Anson Stewart, Desert Hills, Sr.

Brandon Brown, Cedar City, Sr.

Brennon Robison, Ridgeline, Sr.

Oscar Rodriguez, Dixie, Sr.

Keepers

Carlos Diaz, Dixie, Sr.

Adler Brough, Snow Canyon, Sr.

4A Honorable Mention

Forwards

MaKai Reber, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Alexander Navas, Pine View, Fr.

Cole Thedell, Sky View, Sr.

Trevor Buttars, Bear River, Sr.

Midfielders

Jeyson Perez, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Jacob Barrick, Cedar City, Jr.

Kasen Erickson, Sky View, Sr.

Udy Marquez, Logan, Sr.

Defenders

Davis Hall, Sky View, Sr.

Kanyon Dickinson, Pine View, Jr.

McKay Delahunty, Crimson Cliffs, Jr.

Gabe Pinna, Snow Canyon, Jr.

Keepers

Kaden Cox, Pine View, Sr.

Kayden Merritt, Bear River, Sr.