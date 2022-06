High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2022 3A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A Player of Year

Enzo Jaques, Layton Christian, Forward, F, Sr.

Recorded 25 goals and 13 assists to lead Layton Christian to the state championships, including a hat trick in the state final.

3A Playoff MVP

Enzo Jaques, Layton Christian, Forward, F, Sr.

3A First Team

Forwards

Alex Morales, RSL Academy, Sr. — 19 goals, 8 assists.

Evan Nelson, Judge Memorial, Sr. — 19 goals, 6 assists.

Jace Oliverson, Ogden, Sr. — 11 goals, 9 assists.

Ryker Richards, Juab, Jr. — 21 goals, 9 assists.

Midfielders

Juan Batalla, Judge Memorial, Sr. — 11 goals, 9 assists.

Andres Rodriguez, RSL Academy, Jr. — 10 goals, 8 assists.

Thiago Dalpian, Layton Christian, Sr. — 6 assists.

Roberto Neto, Layton Christian, Sr. — 2 goals, 3 assists.

Defenders

Luke Fackrell, Morgan, Sr. — 3-year starter.

Connor Marland, Judge Memorial, Sr. — Center back, anchored D.

Joao Gallo, Layton Christian, Sr. — Center back, 2 goals.

Kyson Wilcox, RSL Academy, Jr. — Key to 11 shutouts.

Keepers

Guilherme Palacio, Layton Christian, Sr. — 9 goals allowed in 17 games.

Kolby Sessions, Judge Memorial, Jr. — Instinctive keeper.

3A Second Team

Forwards

Hauroa Morgant, Juan Diego, Jr.

Felipe Harada, Layton Christian, Sr.

Arturo Ruiz, Manti, Sr.

Rory Williams, Morgan, Jr.

Midfielders

Cameron Burt, Morgan, Jr.

Nahuel Batalla, Judge Memorial, So.

Adam Wilson, Ogden, Jr.

Tekaki Sangue, Juan Diego, Sr.

Defenders

Jose Castellano, Ogden, Sr.

Beau Johnson, Morgan, So.

Marcelo Morais, Layton Christian, Sr.

Ethan Duncan, Juan Diego, So.

Keepers

Tanner Stanley, Morgan, Sr.

Luke Paramore, RSL Academy, So.

3A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Ty Warner, Morgan, Jr.

Jesus Cruz, RSL Academy, Jr.

Jacob Alvarez, Juan Diego, So.

Jackson Griffeth, Carbon, Sr.

Alex Noriega, Emery, Sr.

Midfielders

Karl Weisenfeld, RSL Academy, Sr.

Juan Palmerin, Manti, Sr.

Dante Lowe, North Sanpete, Sr.

Brock Belnap, Canyon View, Sr.

Jaxon Drake, Juab, Jr.

Jamin Heyward, Morgan, Sr.

Defenders

Haydn Duncan, Juan Diego, Sr.

Gage Olsen, Juab, Jr.

Grant Kling, Richfield, Jr.

Andre Geraldino, Judge Memorial, Sr.

Brandon Hernandez, RSL Academy, Jr.

Keepers

Zach Carver, Grantsville, Sr.

Rick Duran, Ogden, Sr.