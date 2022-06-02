LeBron James just made money history

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has made history off the basketball court, as Forbes reported Thursday that he has become the first active NBA player to become a billionaire.

According to a story by Chase Peterson-Withorn, the billion-dollar figure is an estimate, but James reportedly made $121.2 million last year, putting him over the edge.

Peterson-Withorn reported that Michael Jordan is the only other NBA player to become a billionaire, but he didn’t reach the milestone until a decade after he was done playing, in 2014.

According to the story, James has made north of $385 million from NBA teams and roughly $900 million from other business ventures.