$6,300 price cut makes 2023 Chevy Bolt the cheapest electric vehicle in U.S.

General Motors has announced a $6,300 price cut to its 2023 Chevrolet Bolt, making it the least expensive electric vehicle in the country.

Why it matters: With national gas prices at an all-time high, many drivers are making the switch to electric vehicles, according to Time magazine. Lowering prices on electric vehicles makes them a lot more accessible to the average consumer.



California proposed a plan in April to “mandate a steady increase in the sale of electric and zero-emissions vehicles,” ultimately banning new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, The New York Times reported.

What they’re saying: GM spokesperson Shad Balch said the company lowered the prices to ensure Bolt vehicles remain competitive in the marketplace, according to CNN Business.



“Affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles,” said Balch, per CNN Business.

Details: The 2023 Chevy Bolt will cost $26,595, beating out what used to be the most affordable EV, the Nissan Leaf, which costs $28,195, The Drive reported.

