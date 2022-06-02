Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 2, 2022 | 
College Basketball Sports BYU Basketball

The date for the next BYU-Utah men’s basketball game has been announced

The Runnin’ Utes announced information for their 2022-23 season opener, and with that announcement came details on their annual game against the Cougars.

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE The date for the next BYU-Utah men’s basketball game has been announced
Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) is fouled near the end of the game by Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25)

BYU Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) is fouled near the end of the game by Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. BYU won 75-64.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

On Thursday, the Utah Runnin’ Utes announced information for their 2022-23 season opener, and with that announcement came details on their annual game against the BYU Cougars.

The Runnin’ Utes will face Long Island University on Nov. 7 at home to open the season, and they’ll face the Cougars on Dec. 17 at BYU.

Tip times are still TBD.

Other games on Utah’s schedule so far, as announced on Thursday are as follows:

  • Thursday, Dec. 1 — Arizona.
  • Sunday, Dec. 4 — at Washington State.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21 — vs. TCU.

In addition, the Runnin’ Utes will play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida during Thanksgiving week.

That will be an eight-team event, with Utah in a division alongside Georgia Tech, Marquette and Mississippi State.

Also, the Runnin’ Utes’ game against TCU will be played at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, home of the Utah Jazz.

It is believed to be the first time Utah will face a team in that venue from outside the Beehive State.

Next Up In Sports
Jordan Usher’s desire shines through after Jazz host two pre-draft workout sessions
Why Runnin’ Utes’ 2022 recruiting efforts may not be over
What Danny Ainge said about the Boston Celtics being in the NBA Finals
Why the stakes are so high for BYU football this weekend
Why this former Cougar star thinks Amber Whiting is ‘exactly what BYU needs right now’
LeBron James just made money history