The date for the next BYU-Utah men’s basketball game has been announced

On Thursday, the Utah Runnin’ Utes announced information for their 2022-23 season opener, and with that announcement came details on their annual game against the BYU Cougars.

The Runnin’ Utes will face Long Island University on Nov. 7 at home to open the season, and they’ll face the Cougars on Dec. 17 at BYU.

Tip times are still TBD.

Other games on Utah’s schedule so far, as announced on Thursday are as follows:



Thursday, Dec. 1 — Arizona.

Sunday, Dec. 4 — at Washington State.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — vs. TCU.

In addition, the Runnin’ Utes will play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida during Thanksgiving week.

That will be an eight-team event, with Utah in a division alongside Georgia Tech, Marquette and Mississippi State.

Also, the Runnin’ Utes’ game against TCU will be played at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, home of the Utah Jazz.

It is believed to be the first time Utah will face a team in that venue from outside the Beehive State.

