BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales reportedly enters transfer portal

BYU basketball star guard Shaylee Gonzales, the reigning West Coast Conference player of the year, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The news comes a couple of weeks after the school announced the hiring of Amber Whiting as the Cougars’ new head coach, replacing Jeff Judkins.

Gonzales, who averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game last season, has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

In the summer of 2019, fresh off a stellar freshman season, Gonzales suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee, forcing her to miss the entire 2019-2020 campaign.

In 2020-21, Gonzales bounced back in a big way, earning WCC co-player of the year honors.

Last season, Gonzales led the Cougars to a 26-4 record and their highest ranking in school history and she was a second team All-America selection.