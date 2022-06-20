Elon Musk is building a Tesla tunnel under Las Vegas

Las Vegas has approved the extension of Elon Musk’s new project: the Las Vegas Loop. This loop of underground tunnels will be able to transport you across Sin City in a Tesla at a low cost.

The vision: In 2021, the Las Vegas Loop was approved by Clark County commissioners.



The loop, or “Tesla tunnels,” are being created by The Boring Company, started by Musk.

The company makes underground tunnels that provide public transportation via Teslas.

Las Vegas Loop: The Las Vegas Loop, when completed, will be a 29-mile loop with 51 stations that web underneath Las Vegas, according to The Boring Company.



Customers will be able to ride the loop from the airport, to Allegiant Stadium and, of course, to the Strip.

The company’s website claims the loop will be able to get people from the Harry Reid Airport to the Las Vegas Convention Center in five minutes, for only $10.

Fox Las Vegas reports that after the tunnel is completed, it is predicted to move about 700 Teslas, with around 57,000 people transported per hour.

Safety concerns: Mike Jansen, the executive director of infrastructure for Las Vegas, states that all of the tunnels will be equipped with “real time” gas and smoke detection systems and frequently scheduled fire drills, per Fox Las Vegas.



There will also be Wi-Fi and cell service inside of the tunnels, along with a control center and intercoms within the tunnels.

If a power outage was to occur, there are backup diesel generators available for use.

The Boring Company: The Boring Company is dedicated to providing an “All electric, zero-emissions, high speed underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported to their destination with no intermediate stops,” according to the company’s website.