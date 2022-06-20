Utah football gets commitment from 3-star California HS linebacker Owen Chambliss

Utah football’s 2023 recruiting class is starting to come together.

After registering only two commitments through the first five months of the year, the Utes have added three players to their class in the last week.

The latest addition came Monday morning, when three-star Centennial High School (Corona, California) linebacker Owen Chambliss announced on social media that he will be joining the Utes.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds by 247 Sports, Chambliss chose the Utes over offers from 10 FBS programs: Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Minnesota, Oregon State, UNLV, USC and Utah State.

Chambliss also has an offer from Princeton, an FCS program in the Ivy League.

Rated a three-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Chambliss is considered the 72nd-best prospect in California and the 69th-best linebacker prospect in the the country, per 247 Sports’ composite rating.

Chambliss joins running back Mateaki Helu, quarterback Mack Howard, athlete Dijon Stanley and defensive lineman Caleb Bryant as current Utah commits for 2023.

