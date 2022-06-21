Zac Efron just became a board member of this popular Utah breakfast food company

Actor Zac Efron is now the chief brand officer and a company shareholder of the Park City-based food company Kodiak Cakes.

Driving the news: Kodiak Cakes posted a picture of Efron with the team to its LinkedIn on Tuesday, welcoming him to the “Kodiak crew.”



The company expressed its excitement to have Efron on board in the caption, saying, “So stoked to have Zac as an investor, a member of our board of directors, and our Chief Brand Officer. Zac is phenomenal to work with … he just gets us.”

Kodiak Cakes also announced the news on its Instagram with a video of Efron making Kodiak Cake pancakes for a bear.

What they’re saying: Joel Clark, Kodiak’s co-founder and CEO, explained the company’s new partnership with the “High School Musical” and “Baywatch” actor and expressed admiration of Efron’s healthy lifestyle, saying, “We’ve all watched Zac build a life of adventure that prioritizes wellness from the inside out, which he attributes in part to his belief in real food, making this collaboration feel so right,” per Utah Business.

“His global reach, passion for the outdoors, and focus on balanced nutrition make him an ideal partner,” Clark continued.

Efron commented on his new business endeavor, revealing that his love for Kodiak Cakes’ products is what drew him to the company.

“My fast-paced lifestyle requires the right food and a good amount of protein, which is why I love Kodiak’s products,” Efron said, according to Food Business News. “Having the chance to be a part of Kodiak’s team in a much bigger way is super inspiring to me.”

The business plan: According to Forbes, Efron plans to work with Kodiak Cakes to expand the company’s marketing and potentially help launch new products.

Company background: Kodiak Cakes is a family-run business that started in 1982, according to its official website. It sells graham crackers, protein balls, oatmeal, syrups and more.

