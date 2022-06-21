Zac Efron just became a board member of this popular Utah breakfast food company

Actor Zac Efron is now the chief brand officer and a company shareholder of the Park City-based food company Kodiak Cakes.
Driving the news: Kodiak Cakes posted a picture of Efron with the team to its LinkedIn on Tuesday, welcoming him to the “Kodiak crew.”
- The company expressed its excitement to have Efron on board in the caption, saying, “So stoked to have Zac as an investor, a member of our board of directors, and our Chief Brand Officer. Zac is phenomenal to work with … he just gets us.”
- Kodiak Cakes also announced the news on its Instagram with a video of Efron making Kodiak Cake pancakes for a bear.
What they’re saying: Joel Clark, Kodiak’s co-founder and CEO, explained the company’s new partnership with the “High School Musical” and “Baywatch” actor and expressed admiration of Efron’s healthy lifestyle, saying, “We’ve all watched Zac build a life of adventure that prioritizes wellness from the inside out, which he attributes in part to his belief in real food, making this collaboration feel so right,” per Utah Business.
- “His global reach, passion for the outdoors, and focus on balanced nutrition make him an ideal partner,” Clark continued.
- Efron commented on his new business endeavor, revealing that his love for Kodiak Cakes’ products is what drew him to the company.
- “My fast-paced lifestyle requires the right food and a good amount of protein, which is why I love Kodiak’s products,” Efron said, according to Food Business News. “Having the chance to be a part of Kodiak’s team in a much bigger way is super inspiring to me.”
The business plan: According to Forbes, Efron plans to work with Kodiak Cakes to expand the company’s marketing and potentially help launch new products.
Company background: Kodiak Cakes is a family-run business that started in 1982, according to its official website. It sells graham crackers, protein balls, oatmeal, syrups and more.
- The Utah company was featured on Season 5 of “Shark Tank” in 2014, but Kodiak’s CEO ultimately walked away with no deal, turning down Kevin O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran’s 50% ownership and Robert Herjavec’s 35% ownership offers, Capitalism reports.