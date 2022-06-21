Utah State defensive back Monté McGary has reportedly entered the transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has been a boon for Utah State football over the years, in 2021 especially, but on Tuesday the Aggies’ depth took a hit because of it.

According to multiple reports — first reported by 247 Sports — Utah State defensive back Monté McGary has entered the transfer portal.

McGary, a transfer from Troy University who joined the Aggies last summer, played in all 14 games last season during Utah State’s run to the Mountain West Conference title.

McGary started three games in 2021, playing primarily at safety, and finished the year with 24 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one interception.

His four pass breakups ranked fourth-best on the team.

Listed at 6-feet and 195 pounds, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

McGary isn’t a stranger to the transfer portal. Prior to playing for Utah State, McGary suited up for FCS power South Dakota State and Iowa Western (JUCO). He also attended Troy — McGary didn’t play for the Trojans due to a shoulder injury — before transferring to Utah State.

McGary chose the Aggies last year over offers from Eastern Michigan, New Mexico State, Jackson State and James Madison, and according to Rivals had garnered interest from Nebraska, Louisville and SMU.