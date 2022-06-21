BYU’s athletic department continues to be restructured in preparation for the school’s move to the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

Tuesday, athletic director Tom Holmoe named three senior associate athletic directors, appointing David Almodova, Dallan Moody and Trevor Wilson to bigger leadership roles within the department.

Almodova, Moody and Wilson, who have been in the department for years, will now report directly to Holmoe. Associate athletic directors who previously reported to Holmoe will now report through those three men.

“We’ll never look exactly like another athletic department. BYU is different, and we’ll continue to be different, and operate in the ways that are best for us and in line with our unique mission and vision.” — BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe

Also Monday, BYU Athletics added Tyson Hutchins as a new associate athletic director. Hutchins will oversee creative strategy.

“While these changes won’t completely overhaul our day-to-day operations as they are now in BYU Athletics, they will increase efficiencies for us dramatically and be an essential part of our future success,” Holmoe said. “Getting ready for the jump to the Big 12 is not just the responsibility of our student-athletes and coaches. Every member of our BYU administrative, part-time and even student staff is essential and is being asked to step up, with the structures and resources in place to help us be our best.

According to a BYU news release, multiple other organizational structure changes, new hires and promotions have taken place throughout BYU Athletics during the past weeks and months and will continue to take place as BYU prepares to enter the Big 12.

“These changes at the top of our leadership structure will set us up for success as we look to enter the Big 12 in a position of strength,” Holmoe said. “We’ll never look exactly like another athletic department. BYU is different, and we’ll continue to be different, and operate in the ways that are best for us and in line with our unique mission and vision, but as we’ve proven over the years, our uniqueness will not hold us back from being successful. In fact, it is what will ultimately make us the most successful we can be.”

Almodova has been at BYU since 2007, serving as associate athletic director for marketing and promotions. Prior to his time at BYU, he was the assistant director of sports marketing and promotions at Duke. He will oversee external operations, including the areas of communications, design, marketing/fan experience, media relations, social media and video services.

Moody will oversee finance and strategy, including areas of corporate sponsorship, development/fundraising, events/facilities and finance. Moody returns to BYU Athletics after four years working as the CFO for Disruptive Advertising. From 2008-18 he was the associate athletic director for finance at BYU. Moody has also served as a special assistant to Holmoe for football scheduling.

Wilson will oversee the BYU student-athlete ecosystem, including areas of academic services; Built4Life; diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; name, image and likeness; and student-athlete experience. In his previous role, Wilson’s title was associate dean of students, and in the past reported through the student life vice president and assistant to the president for student success and inclusion. While Wilson’s reporting line was outside of BYU Athletics, all of his work was within the department.

Hutchins returns to BYU after two years at Clemson as associate athletic director for creative solutions. In that role, Hutchins oversaw all of Clemson’s social media and creative content, including graphic design and creative video. Prior to Clemson, Hutchins worked in BYU Athletics as a student employee and then full-time in a role as a digital content and new media coordinator.